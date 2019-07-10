A team forged by the Montana Highway Patrol is among the roughly 200 already registered for the Big Sky Challenge Hike up Snowbowl on Sunday, hosted by the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana.
The hike up Missoula's year-round playground seeks to raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries, and raise funds for the Alliance's efforts.
The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana promotes prevention, research, education and advocacy, said John Bigart III, executive director of the Alliance.
Bigart said much of the organization's time is spent guiding people with traumatic brain injuries toward rehabilitation, as well as providing family members with information about counseling and other resources.
This year's event is the second of its kind, launched last year after a significant chunk — about $100,000 — of the Alliance's funding from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services was cut as the department deals with budgetary challenges.
Bigard said private donations have filled that gap, now fully funding the Alliance. Sunday's event, he said, looks to continue that community buy-in.
"Our mission is to create a better future for individuals impacted by brain injury," he said, adding that Montana toggles between the second- and third-place spots in the nation for the highest rates of such injuries.
"In Montana, we work hard and we play hard," said Bigart, explaining the concentration of traumatic brain injuries in the Treasure State.
Missoula has had its fair share of brain injuries in traumatic events over the last year: a 6-year-old girl struck by a car at the bus stop on Kona Ranch Road in November; a wrong-way crash that seriously injured a truck driver in March; the shooting spree days earlier, when Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer survived gunshot wounds to the head, face and neck.
People associated with the victims in each of those cases have signed up to hike Snowbowl for the fundraising effort, Bigart told the Missoulian on Tuesday.
"Really, there's just been these groups coming together (for the event) and it's just been awesome," Bigart said.
MHP Sgt. Sean Finley said he put out the call to form an MHP team, and reeled in both fellow troopers and citizens — about 15 in all — to represent Palmer and the community that turned out to support the wounded trooper.
"There's a lot of people who have the same injuries," he said. "This organization does great work with helping the community.
"We just wanted to represent Trooper Palmer and the Highway Patrol and the community," he said.
The Big Sky Challenge Hike offers four different courses to hike: a 0.8-mile loop, a 5-mile loop, the 10.3-mile Big Sky Challenge Summit and the Virtual Challenge, which comes at no cost.
Participation fees are set at $45 for adults and $25 for those under age 18. Kids younger than 6 can participate for free.
To sign up for the Big Sky Challenge Hike, visit firstgiving.com/event/BIAMT/Big-Sky-Challenge, or call 406-541-6442.
The first hike begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m.