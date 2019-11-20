It took the proverbial village to ensure that Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer survived and returned home after a March shooting left him critically wounded and put him on the path toward a lengthy recovery.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Montana Highway Patrol visited Providence St. Patrick Hospital to honor those who assisted in his lifesaving care.
"We all worked as a team and it shows great things can happen in the worst times," said Amanda Huss, a respiratory therapist who helped care for Palmer. "It makes me just have faith in the community."
Montana Highway Patrol Capt. Jim Kitchen and Sgt. Sean Finley gave commemorative coins to physicians, nurses, and caregivers within the hospital's Emergency Room, ICU, Pharmacy, and other departments who helped in Palmer’s care while at St. Pat’s.
"It was an honor to be able to take care of Wade and be there for him like he was there for us," said Megan Truman, another respiratory therapist who was honored Wednesday. "Especially when they were out there fighting to protect us on that night."
"You have somebody that's out there putting their life on the line for you and when they need you, you just stop what you're doing and try to do everything that you can to give back, and everyone did just that," Huss added.
Palmer was shot on March 15 after he located a vehicle matching the description of one involved in a Missoula shooting about an hour earlier. Trooper Alex Hiday found Palmer shot, and the suspect gone. Palmer was rushed to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, then transferred to Salt Lake City for further treatment. In May, he returned home to Missoula.
"It's amazing how coordinated the effort was between everybody," Finley said. "We didn't know half these people but it's interesting how they coordinated with each other to get things done, from Neptune (Aviation) picking up Wade and taking him down there (to Salt Lake), to getting a flight for his family."
Finley and Kitchen said they are still working on getting coins to recognize anyone they left out.
"There was a lot of people that stepped up that we didn't even know that coordinated with each other to make this happen," Finley said.
Kitchen said the Highway Patrol started developing a plan during their first couple of days in Utah with Palmer to recognize everyone who helped him. The idea to make coins came from an administrative assistant in Helena, he said.
"They deal with this stuff every day and nobody says thanks," Kitchen said. "… We just felt it was right to say thanks."
"This was just a huge honor and I appreciate that they take the time to recognize everybody that's involved," said Michelle Cole, the trauma program manager at St. Pat's. She said being recognized by the Highway Patrol was a "huge honor" and credited hospital staff for working "so well as a team."
"It takes a whole village to be able to keep everything together when stuff like this happens," Cole said. "It doesn't take just the hospital but it’s truly a system within our county and even outside in our western region."
Kitchen said they ordered 250 coins at first, then bumped that up to 300, and finally 400, with the likelihood that they'll need to order more.
They started giving the coins to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, the Utah Highway Patrol, the Salt Lake City Police Department, the University of Utah Police Department and outlying agencies. In Montana, they've visited Neptune Aviation, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department and Missoula City Police Department, with plans to honor many more.
Kitchen said they've also thanked Montana Highway Patrol officers in Great Falls, Havre and Kalispell, and will travel to the eastern part of the state next week.
"When stuff like this happens in a district, we have outlying districts come in and that allows us to do what we need to do," Kitchen said. "They take care of business."