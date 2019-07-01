The Montana Highway Patrol on Monday recognized the Missoula County Sheriff's Office with a plaque saluting the teamwork between agencies on a December morning when five semi-trucks crashed, a morning that claimed two lives.
Montana Highway Patrol Capt. Jim Kitchen said the reaction to the chain of crashes on Interstate 90 exemplified the cohesive and responsive relationship between county and state law enforcement here.
"They went across county lines, they went out to Mineral County, on one of the worst semi crashes I've ever seen since I've been on," Kitchen said.
At approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 19, four tractor-trailers coming down the icy interstate piled one-by-one into the first one, which had been carrying lumber that was strewn across both lanes of traffic after the first slid broadside into a bridge.
Trooper Terry Rosenbaum recalled the events at a press conference on Monday at the sheriff's office. The series of crashes directly resulted in one fatality, he said. Another truck driver who was out of his vehicle, in an attempt to dodge one of the incoming trucks, jumped from the bridge, likely not knowing the distance to the ground, and died after falling 40 feet.
Clearing the wreckage took much of the next 24 hours. Traffic was diverted along the East Mullan frontage road. The day could have been exasperated further without the help of nearby agencies, Kitchen said.
"We have a great working relationship, and we need each other. There's just not enough of us," Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott told reporters upon receiving the plaque. "Time and time again, whether it's a shooting, robbery, vehicle crash, a pursuit, apprehension of a violent fugitive, our agencies come together and protect the public."
Agencies from across the area responded to the scene that morning. Frenchtown Rural Fire District's 19-year-old firefighter and EMT Kyle Rauch was among them. Upon arriving on the scene, Rauch slipped on the ice and tumbled over the bridge deck, falling nearly 40 feet and breaking his leg.
Rauch told the Missoulian on Monday he has recovered and was released for full duty about a month ago. Frenchtown Fire's Mel Holtz said it took "a lot of manpower" to haul Rauch up that 40-foot drop. Rauch was thankful agencies were on hand when he became one of the victims.
"We train with each other, but ultimately we have one goal and that's to help the person in need," Rauch said. "Unfortunately, that was me, but they did their task."
Rauch said the experience gave him greater awareness when going out on calls, but that it hasn't given him any hesitations about getting back to work.
McDermott said at the press conference on Monday that calls like the December crashes make better neighbors of each agency.
"All of our agencies are pretty familiar with each other," he said. "We work well together, and that's when we step up and take care of business."