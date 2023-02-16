A Montana Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being run over by a vehicle during a pursuit on Highway 37 in Lincoln County on Thursday.

During the chase, which began at 2:36 p.m. about 10 miles southwest of Eureka, the MHP trooper was run over by the suspect vehicle, according to a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The trooper is in stable condition and was flown to Logan Health in Kalispell by air ambulance. All individuals in the suspect vehicle were apprehended, the release said.

The Montana Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and MHP.