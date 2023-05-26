Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

More fatal crashes occur in Montana between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol warn of the "deadliest days of summer," urging drivers to stay safe on the road this weekend.

MHP will "increase their presence on Montana roads and highways, cracking down on drunk and drugged drivers," according to a news release.

There were four fatal crashes reported last weekend, and there were 52 traffic deaths from Jan. 1 through May 23, which is slightly lower compared with the same time last year.

MHP encourages drivers to follow the speed limit, wear a seat belt and not to drive impaired.