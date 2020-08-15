MHS unveils 1972 Con-Con letters as part of 19th Amendment centennial

But her legacy extends beyond peace activism, the Montana Historical Society release said. She inspired other women, including those who served at the 1972 Con-Con.

At age 91 Rankin returned to her home state from her adopted one in Georgia to address the convention that March. A month earlier she had received the Susan B. Anthony Award in New York and was honored at the fourth annual meeting of the Jeannette Rankin Rank and File Brigade that marched 10,000 women strong on Washington in 1968 to protest the Vietnam War.

She joked with a colleague in Helena that she “might be interested in another try for the House,” and in her speech said she was pleased that Montana’s Constitutional Convention had elected a greater percentage of women than any state.

“Women have the psychological quality so they can work for the future,” Rankin said.

What about men? Miles Romney, a newspaper editor from Hamilton, asked.

“I think the men have progressed as much as they could without the help of women,” Rankin shot back.