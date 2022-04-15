Michael Gehl: MCPS District C school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Michael W. Gehl

Age: 49

Occupation: Safety consultant for Montana Trucking Association

Education: Trade school; Montana Law Enforcement Academy

Family: Married 17 years, two boys, 12 and 14. My wife Sharon is a registered nurse with 20+ years of experience in her field.

What inspired you to run for school board?

I wanted to be more involved in my children’s education. In the last two years, I observed a significant breakdown in the communication between the school boards, the teachers, and the parents. There appears to be an attitude where the parents should just drop off the kids and let the schools take care of the rest, with little to no parental involvement. School boards have proven to be uninterested in the opinions, interests, and wishes of the parents. Rules and procedures are enacted without proper parental input. Traditional values are being dismissed.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

We have to do a better job of publicizing our meetings then, sticking to that agenda. The same could be said with public notices. Providing more time for the parents/public to respond will facilitate better communication. The Board must commit to public, in-person meetings and limit the use of virtual meetings which do nothing but silence public input. MCPS should develop a better interactive website to accommodate public input, and then a procedure for board members to sign off and acknowledge the public comments. We should listen to what they have to say, even going so far as to create a Parent’s Advisory Council that can help with input of Board decisions.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

Subcommittees must be formed to analyze all aspects of MCPS, including but not limited to budgetary, literacy, facilities, and educational materials. Currently there are never any discussions on saving money or being fiscally responsible, only how to spend it and how to get more money to spend. We need to restore traditional values and education. Students' well-being and education need to be the priority. Both of these took a backseat to the will of rules and regulations. Educational standards and retention have been diminished by mandates and directives.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

Currently, MCPS board does an inadequate job in interacting with parents and stakeholders. At times there seems to be a disconnect and a total breakdown of communication. We need to develop better direct communications to parents, teachers, students, and community members. Folks that come to meetings are discouraged by how the meetings are run, and lack of communication. People get frustrated because they think their comments fall on deaf ears when it’s the laws that govern how the meetings are held. By simply doing a better job of explaining things to attendees it could eliminate much of the anguish and frustration.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

Currently these funds are being used to shore up a decrease in revenue, mainly due to a decrease in enrollment. In addition, these funds have been used to add yet more staff to the employment rolls. Its unsustainable currently without a significant increase in taxes to cover the shortfall. By December 2024, without an infusion of local taxpayer money to cover this, the district will have to raise taxes by approximately $6 million annually. Instead of just spending the money, let’s use it to cover increased district costs when possible instead of continually asking city and county citizens to increase taxes. Why not use the leftover COVID funds to cover that increase and give our taxpayers a break.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

Salaries are always an issue with retention. The board approved a new pay matrix for all employees recently, but we should always look to find ways to better compensate our teachers that excel in the classroom. We can gain a better knowledge of the current educational process while at the same time communicating with our teachers about their needs so they can provide a better educational experience for their students. We have to take a serious look at future expenditures and revenue that take place so we can continue to provide the superior education that our students and parents are entitled to.

