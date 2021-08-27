 Skip to main content
Michigan man sentenced for bringing meth, heroin to Montana
A Michigan man who admitted to bringing and distributing methamphetamine in Montana was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison.

Michael T. Webb, 38, of Charlotte, Michigan, pleaded guilty on April 2 to possession with intent to distribute meth, according to a news release  from the Montana U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He will serve an additional five years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

In May 2019, Missoula police learned Webb was selling meth and heroin in Montana. He had reportedly been seen with about 6 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 pounds of heroin, court documents said.

Webb and his girlfriend were traveling through Montana selling the drugs with the final destination of Billings. Authorities learned Webb had been seen with about 11 pounds of methamphetamine in weeks prior.

Webb was detained, and authorities found $4,850 on his person and four pounds of methamphetamine and 197 grams of heroin in the room where he was apprehended.

Four pounds of meth is about 14,496 doses.

Webb told officers he or his girlfriend had brought drugs to Montana at least five times, with each occasion involving several pounds of meth, the news release said. His girlfriend pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie R. Patten prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

