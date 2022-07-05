Mid-week storm cells on the way

A series of severe thunderstorms should roll over the Missoula Valley and surrounding region starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

“The Thursday alert really stands out as the highest likelihood for a few strong storms here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller said on Tuesday. “Each day there will be a fair amount of storms, but it’s those really strong ones we’re worried about.”

The combination of a broad low-pressure area off the Pacific Northwest Coast pushing against a growing high-pressure system in the Central Plains has drawn a steady flow of moist air into the Northern Rockies of northwest Montana, according to NWS forecast models. That should keep temperatures in the Missoula, Bitterroot and Flathead valleys in the mid-80s — a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Missoula's high for Wednesday and Thursday should be 88, with nighttime lows dropping to 58.

It will also generate afternoon and evening thunderstorms. North-central Idaho and much of western Montana from West Glacier to Darby will have fast-moving fronts packing brief heavy rain and lightning.

By Thursday, storm cells with 30- to 40-mph winds, heavy rain and possibly hail will move through the valleys. That could also bring dangerous conditions to boaters on area lakes. Missoula, Hamilton and Butte have a 15% chance of severe storms, while Polson, Kalispell and West Glacier have a 5% chance of similar damaging storms.

“It’s always good to have a plan if there’s lightning,” Kitzmiller said. “Do I have cover or a safe place to go to?”

Conditions should moderate into a drier, breezier pattern by the weekend. High temperatures should be in the low 80s.

