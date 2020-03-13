Midday area coronavirus update: Butte St. Paddy's parade off

Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency in Montana on Thursday because of concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus.
"The emergency order puts our state on the highest alert, recognizing though that now is the time to continue to plan, not panic," Bullock said.
Montana still has no confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in the state, but many events were being shut down in an attempt to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. The Missoulian is keeping a running list of cancellations here.
- As of early Friday afternoon, Missoula's St. Patrick's Day parade was still on. However, the parade in Butte had been canceled.
- Missoula County Public Schools will continue to hold team practices, and there are no plans to cancel classes at this time. The Montana High School Association may cancel sporting activities but a decision has not been made.
- The University of Montana canceled study abroad programs and directed an estimated 60 students overseas to return to the U.S. no later than March 22.
- UM's College of Arts and Media canceled or indefinitely postponed public events such as theatrical productions and musical performances following an order from the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education that all campuses transition to online or remote teaching as was possible. "Until such time as face-to-face instruction resumes, we won't be hosting any large public events," said John DeBoer, interim dean of the college.
- This week's Montana state boys and girls basketball tournaments will continue as scheduled with no plans to limit fan attendance as of Wednesday night, Montana High School Association executive director Mark Beckman told 406mtsports.com.
In a briefing Thursday, Bullock said he anticipated Montana soon would have its first confirmed case of the respiratory illness. Coronavirus appears to be more deadly than the seasonal flu, and it is highly contagious. However, the virus is not lethal for most people. It is estimated to have a mortality rate of 1-3.4%.