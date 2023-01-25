Midtown Master Plan public event happening Thursday

Leaders in the effort to reshape midtown Missoula want to hear from the community Thursday at an interactive event covering the latest in the master planning process.

“This is midtown’s moment in history where we can do a deep dive and have it driven by the community,” said Melanie Brock, executive director of the Missoula Midtown Association.

The workshop takes place Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds Floriculture Building. Doors will open at 5 pm.

Brock and her colleagues have already heard from more than a thousand people through their innovative engagement strategy, which utilized neighborhood guides going out into the community to gather direct input.

From those outreach efforts, Brock and contractor ECONorthwest learned about the challenges and current conditions facing the midtown area.

Key challenges they discovered included rigid zoning, missing bike and pedestrian connectivity and parking issues, among a slew of other concerns.

Brock is confident that her team, using feedback from the community, can come up with some creative solutions to those challenges. ECONorthwest, she pointed out, is based in Portland and Denver.

“They really get the growth challenges of cities in the Northwest,” Brock said.

Three themes of the workshop on Thursday will be: areas to live and work, streets and trails as the heart of public spaces, and a mobility network for all.

Priorities also include placemaking and creating a sense of identity, equitable development and displacement prevention.

Main focus areas include Brooks and its current lack of east-west connectivity. Brock said her team is looking into making midtown more efficient and improving alternative transportation options to enable infill development. Safety, especially given the residential presence in midtown, plays another important role in the master planning process.

Brock added she hopes residential development increases as a result of the plan.

“Ideally, as we know we are in a housing crisis, there is residential on top of everything that comes out of the ground,” Brock said.

Brock also celebrated the fact the Midtown Master Plan is coalescing simultaneously with the city’s code reform undertaking and its exploration of rapid transit potential.

“This is all happening at once,” said Brock.

She hopes the Midtown Master Plan will be complete in May. It will serve as a guiding blueprint for the area for the next 10 years and beyond.

Community members can get involved at midtownmasterplan.com