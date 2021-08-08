Migrant Latino cherry pickers work Flathead orchards through smoke, heat

The sweet Flathead cherries you buy at the farmers market were brought to you by hundreds of migrant worker families, almost all Latino, who come to Montana every summer to pick the fruit off the trees in the blazing heat and omnipresent smoke.
Most have lived for years in the U.S., and they come from places like Yakima, Washington or California. They live in tents or trailers while working at Flathead Lake.
A few of the workers are elderly. Some are pregnant mothers who are looking after toddlers while they climb 10-foot ladders to reach the cherries. For their families back in Mexico, the money they send home is crucial.
Marisol Ortega, who is from the Mexican state of Guerrero, spent weeks hand-picking cherries around the lake this harvest season despite being in the early stages of a pregnancy.
This year, she came to the Flathead accompanied by her young son who tags along behind her ladder tracks as she moves swiftly from tree to tree.
Child care is also a factor that moms like Ortega have to consider when traveling for work. Luckily, Ortega said her mother was also able to come so she can help look after her son while she works.
A couple of trees away, Luis Ortiz — originally from Hidalgo, Mexico, and now a Yakima resident — was quickly combing through the last of the branches with a full cherry bucket around his chest.
Although the smoke and heat have been intense recently, the conditions at orchards in the Flathead are similar to working conditions back home in Washington, Ortiz said.
“It’s hard and grueling work, but at least the hours aren’t too bad like in other ranches,” he said. “Back in Yakima the smoke can get much worse than here in Montana.”
Ortiz hasn't been able to travel to Mexico for the last four years to visit his family, he said.
The Montana Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Council and another nonprofit, Montana Rural Employment Opportunities, offer a clinic and a food pantry to migrant workers every summer near Yellow Bay. Hundreds of families show up to get free boxes of food and work with health care specialists.
Farmworkers council spokeswoman Claudia Stephens said they treat diabetes, cardiovascular illnesses and anxiety, among other ailments.
"Those health problems are made worse by the fact that they are not insured, do not earn enough money to pay for their medicines and that their life is filled with uncertainty in regards to securing the basic needs of life,” Stephens said.
The workers wear long pants in the heat to keep the metal ladder legs from bruising their skin. Long shirt sleeves protect their arms from sharp branches, but that doesn’t always work after weeks of picking.
They wear large buckets harnessed around their chest as they climb and deftly pick the cherries at a pace that someone inexperienced could never replicate.
Pulling up his right pant leg to show his calf, Ortiz said that after years of picking cherries from the top of ladders, he’s started to get black scars on the back of his calves from leaning against the footbeds for hours on end.
Working 8-10 hour days, they're paid by the volume of cherries they pick. At one orchard, the workers get $7 for filling a small crate. A picker moving fast can clear an entire tree in about 10 minutes, but some orchards have thousands of trees.
Fili Garrido, who is originally from Guerrero, Mexico and is also now a Yakima resident, said that he's picked cherries in the Flathead for 13 years. Now, he always tries to meet the 10-minute picking goal.
Fast picking means more full cherry crates and less time spent under the sun and smoke, he said.
“The smoke and heat haven’t been much of an issue for me,” he said. “In Yakima the conditions can get much worse than here, but the smoke is still a factor that affects us nonetheless. I feel blessed to have a job right now.”
When the cherries are all picked, they move on to other crops around the country in a seasonal pattern.
As coronavirus case counts rise again in Montana and the U.S., the pickers are also at risk of infection because they're living in communal conditions.
And the virus isn't the only danger, because this year was a particularly rough summer to be working and sleeping outside due to the weather. It was the third-warmest July on record in the area going back to 1951, according to the National Weather Service's monitoring site at Kerr Dam near Polson. The average high temperature was 91 degrees for the month.
Wildfire smoke was also a problem. The air quality index hit the category “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on 10 different days in July and “unhealthy for all groups” on two days, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s Flathead Valley monitoring station.
The rest of the time, it was usually “moderate” and only rarely “good.”
In 2019, the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration published a 1,600-page report that found human-caused climate change will threaten the agriculture industry in the Northwest United States due to decreased snowfall and increasing wildfire activity.
Jami Anderson Lind, the executive director at Montana Rural Employment Opportunities, said migrant workers never stop picking because of the heat or smoke.
“Workers who have come in, they just continue to work,” she said. “At our safety trainings, we give them bandannas they could use. Other than that, they don’t really use any accommodations."
With no paid vacation days and only a short period to harvest the fruit, Anderson Lind said the workers don't even think of taking time off in hot, smoky weather.
"They push through it," she said. "That’s the nature of the people and of the work. They come in and do the work. That’s kind of their lifestyle. They’re tougher than most of us, I think.”