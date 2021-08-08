Migrant Latino cherry pickers work Flathead orchards through smoke, heat

The sweet Flathead cherries you buy at the farmers market were brought to you by hundreds of migrant worker families, almost all Latino, who come to Montana every summer to pick the fruit off the trees in the blazing heat and omnipresent smoke.

Most have lived for years in the U.S., and they come from places like Yakima, Washington or California. They live in tents or trailers while working at Flathead Lake.

A few of the workers are elderly. Some are pregnant mothers who are looking after toddlers while they climb 10-foot ladders to reach the cherries. For their families back in Mexico, the money they send home is crucial.

Marisol Ortega, who is from the Mexican state of Guerrero, spent weeks hand-picking cherries around the lake this harvest season despite being in the early stages of a pregnancy.

This year, she came to the Flathead accompanied by her young son who tags along behind her ladder tracks as she moves swiftly from tree to tree.

Child care is also a factor that moms like Ortega have to consider when traveling for work. Luckily, Ortega said her mother was also able to come so she can help look after her son while she works.