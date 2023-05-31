Awareness walks for Mika Westwolf

Tuesday, June 13: Leave from the Arlee Community Center at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.

Wednesday, June 14: Leave from the scenic turnout at the top of Ravalli Hill at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.

Thursday, June 15: Leave from the Salish Kootenai College gym parking lot at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.

Friday, June 16: Leave from the Safeway in Polson at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.