Four awareness walks will be held on the Flathead Reservation June 13 through 16 to honor Mika Westwolf, a 22-year-old woman who was hit and killed while walking along Highway 93.
Westwolf was walking home near Arlee on March 31 when a Cadillac Escalade traveling north on the highway struck and killed her, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Westwolf, who was Blackfeet, Navajo, Cree and Klamath, was declared dead at the scene.
Montana Highway Patrol, the investigating agency in Westwolf’s case, has confirmed that a 28-year-old woman named Sunny White is being investigated as a suspect. White’s children are named Aryan and Nation, which the Montana Human Rights Network said “clearly indicate (White’s) support for white nationalist ideals.” The investigation into Westwolf's case is ongoing, pending search warrants and reports from the Montana State Crime Lab.
The walks, hosted by a grassroots movement called #MikaMatters, aim to bring attention not just to Westwolf’s case, but to other Highway 93 fatalities and missing and murdered Indigenous persons cases.
From 2021 to 2023, crashes along the highway have claimed the lives of 239 people from where the highway intersects with I-90 in Missoula to mile marker 30. And while Native Americans account for 6.7% of Montana’s population, they account for, on average, 26% of the state’s active missing persons cases.
The #MikaMatters group alleges that perpetrators of crimes against Native Americans in Montana “too often evade prosecution” and those responsible for hit-and-run incidents are “let off without adequate punishment or media attention.”
The statement cites “systemic racism,” “bias,” and “a lack of commitment from prosecutors and investigators” as key flaws in the criminal justice system.
The group also criticizes disparity in media coverage, saying that when Gabby Petito, a white woman who was the same age as Westwolf, went missing, details of her case flooded national media outlets, including CNN and MSNBC. A new Columbia Journalism Review online tool, called “Are You Pressworthy?” uses data to calculate how much media attention someone might attract if they went missing, depending on their gender, age, race and hometown.
For a missing 22-year-old Native American woman in Arlee, like Westwolf, the tool estimates there would be 35 news stories about their disappearance. In contrast, the website states that a missing white woman in her early 20s would be covered in more than 120 news stories.
While Westwolf’s story has been covered in Lee Montana newspapers, the #MikaMatters group alleges that “In the sixty days since Westwolf’s death, her name has not been mentioned once on cable news.”
#MikaMatters awareness walks
- Tuesday, June 13: Leave from the Arlee Community Center at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.
- Wednesday, June 14: Leave from the scenic turnout at the top of Ravalli Hill at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.
- Thursday, June 15: Leave from the Salish Kootenai College gym parking lot at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.
- Friday, June 16: Leave from the Safeway in Polson at 9 a.m. for a walk, prayer and meal.
Participants are encouraged to wear red, a color associated with the national missing and murdered Indigenous people movement.
“Together, let us help heal, support and amplify the voices of individuals who have been marginalized and traumatized by systemic failures and injustices,” the group wrote in a release.
#MikaMatters is also seeking volunteers and supplies, including water and first aid equipment.
For more information, visit MikaMatters.com.
Reporter Zoë Buchli contributed to this story.