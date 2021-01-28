Mike Horse reclamation project buttons up

The sparse vegetation, lack of aquatic life and even the way metals would change the water’s color all indicated the level of pollution. Alluvium made the water white and copper made it turquoise.

Bowers said the project has been in the works since 1993 and he’s been a part of it since 2002. It wasn’t until they settled a claim with Atlantic Richfield Co. and ASARCO LLC, companies that own many of the mining facilities that caused the contamination, for $39 million that they had the funding to do the restoration project.

Work started in 2010, bringing in anywhere from 25 to 40 workers from around Montana in any given season to consult, operate the machinery, and manage the site over the course of 10 years. They expected to remove half a million cubic yards of mine tailings and waste. By the end, they doubled that.

For the first half of the reclamation, they used large construction equipment and machinery to dig out the waste, remove the dam and transport it all to a mine waste repository where it was contained and sealed from any outside exposure. Bowers explained that letting the mine tailing and waste go through wet and dry cycles causes metal salts to form. Those get flushed into the streams and rivers when it rains. With the repository’s liner they don’t have to worry about that problem.