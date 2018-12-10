Missoula construction crews finally got some lucky weather after last year's snowdrifts and subsequent flooding.
Bob Vosen, the Missoula district construction engineer for the Montana Department of Transportation, said this year’s mild early winter has allowed work to continue on nearly $95 million in active construction projects far later than anyone expected.
“I don’t think I can remember the last time crews were able to work this late into the year,” he said.
This year was one of the Department’s busiest construction seasons ever in the Missoula Valley, with several ambitious infrastructure projects happening simultaneously.
On Monday, Vosen gave media members a tour of projects underway and an update on their progress. He said some projects, such as a restructuring of the Van Buren Street Interchange and the replacement of Interstate 90 bridges in Bonner, made significant progress throughout the year and work has largely paused for the winter. However, the ongoing reconstruction of Russell Street from Broadway Avenue to Dakota Street will continue.
The reconfiguration and bridge replacement on Russell Street is a $29 million project that is expected to be completely done by 2020. Most of the roadwork to increase traffic capacity and safety south of the bridge is already complete, minus some sidewalks, curbs, landscaping and other finish work.
A new traffic signal at the intersection of Wyoming and Russell will have to wait until all the striping is finished, but it’s expected to go in sometime next year. The first half of the new, five-lane bridge is almost complete, and traffic will be rerouted onto that next year before crews demolish the existing bridge and start work on the second half of the newer one.
In Bonner, floaters and anglers should anticipate some limited river closures next summer as crews remove two big, old pylons in the middle of the river and begin demolishing and replacing the existing westbound I-90 bridge. The new eastbound I-90 bridge is already in place. When that entire project is complete, the pylons will be on the sides of the river instead of the middle, making for safer passage for boaters.
“It’s hard to comprehend the magnitude of the progress our crews made this year,” said Ed Toavs, MDOT’s Missoula district administrator. “We didn’t just build new roundabouts or half of a new bridge. We increased capacity and safety for all modes of transportation across our community.
"These improvements provide greater accessibility to residents and visitors across Montana, which is why we wanted to offer this tour to help share and explain our work.”
Sometime in 2020, the Department will replace the bridge deck on Higgins Bridge in downtown Missoula and widen the pedestrian/bike paths on both sides.
The Department is also in the midst of a large Huson East project, which includes improving a stretch of the Frenchtown Frontage Road and replacing utilities to make that area safer. A new shared-use path for cyclists and bikers will be nearly double its current length and will stretch the full 11 miles from Huson to Highway 93.
The Van Buren Interchange project also included new shared-use paths that will make it easier for commuters of all types.
Not everything is rosy for Montana’s aging roads and bridges, however. Last week, the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Montana Section issued its annual report card for Montana’s Infrastructure, giving the state an overall grade of ‘C’ in 10 categories.
Roads and bridges in the state both earned a ‘C’ grade. The report said they are among the least crowded in the country but nearly half are in poor to mediocre condition. The report said 7.3 percent of Montana’s total bridge deck area is rated as poor/structurally deficient. The state Legislature passed a gas tax in 2017 to provide the state with additional funding for maintenance.
“To continue an upward trend in Montana’s economy and booming tourism industry, we must continue to prioritize infrastructure and adapt our systems for the future in all corners of the state,” said Dan Karlin, the release and outreach chair for the Montana Infrastructure Report Card Committee, in an email.
Vosen agreed that there is a backlog of projects that need addressing in Montana. Often, he said, officials have to decide whether to spend money on maintaining roads in good condition or upgrading roads in poor condition.
“It’s like if you have two cars and deciding whether to change the oil and replace the brakes in a car that works or redo the engine in the car that doesn’t work,” he said. “You can’t do both. We have a tremendous amount of projects that need funding and not a tremendous amount of funding available.”