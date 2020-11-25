Mild November means good roads, bad hunting

If you're braving Montana's roads this weekend, the weather looks promising, but if you're hiking into the mountains to hunt elk, not so much.
The National Weather Service has forecast higher temperatures than normal this weekend — and little snow.
"We'll actually see high temperatures above normal for this time of year, probably in the upper 30s, lower 40s," said Trent Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.
Generally, though, it's looking like a pretty normal November with only mild weather, he said.
"There's actually not a whole lot of weather to talk about," Smith said.
Support Local Journalism
That's exactly what big-game hunters in western Montana didn't want to hear. After a season that started with a dangerous snow storm and sub-zero temperatures in late October, most of November has been shirt-sleeve conditions in the high country.
"We'll probably end with an average to below-average season," Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser said on Wednesday. "We just haven't seen many people coming through the check stations. There wasn't a major push this last weekend."
The lack of cold weather has provided little snow for animal tracking and makes movement in the woods a noisy affair. With little snow in the high country, deer and elk have remained harder to find as their fall foraging areas remain accessible.
Friday will bring a few lingering showers across northwest Montana, and another light disturbance is forecast to bring some snow to higher terrain, especially Lookout and Lolo passes Saturday.
"But I'm not anticipating too much in the way of accumulation," NWS's Smith said. "So you'll probably see a little bit of snow on the road."
Smith expects the next disturbance to hit Monday night into Tuesday, but even that one is forecast to bring just a couple of inches to the mountains along the Montana-Idaho border. Next week, a high-pressure ridge will be building over the area.
"Travel next week might be impacted due to fog," Smith said.
Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.