Mild November means good roads, bad hunting

If you're braving Montana's roads this weekend, the weather looks promising, but if you're hiking into the mountains to hunt elk, not so much.

The National Weather Service has forecast higher temperatures than normal this weekend — and little snow.

"We'll actually see high temperatures above normal for this time of year, probably in the upper 30s, lower 40s," said Trent Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.

Generally, though, it's looking like a pretty normal November with only mild weather, he said.

"There's actually not a whole lot of weather to talk about," Smith said.

That's exactly what big-game hunters in western Montana didn't want to hear. After a season that started with a dangerous snow storm and sub-zero temperatures in late October, most of November has been shirt-sleeve conditions in the high country.

"We'll probably end with an average to below-average season," Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser said on Wednesday. "We just haven't seen many people coming through the check stations. There wasn't a major push this last weekend."