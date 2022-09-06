Milder Montana winters help European praying mantis go local

An odd-looking alien invader has found a foothold in western Montana and less severely-cold winters may be allowing it to thrive.

European mantises, insects commonly called praying mantises, have been surprising and awing Missoulians for the past few weeks as they flutter about at baseball stadiums and parks in search of food.

They’re not confined to the Garden City either. Cassie Silvernale, the co-owner of Dixon Melons, posted a photo of one of the bugs on the melon farm recently.

“We actually saw more of them last summer, but there's definitely a lot of them this year too,” she said.

Originally from Europe, Asia and Africa, the species has been introduced to North America.

As Montana's winters grow warmer thanks to human-caused climate change from the burning of fossil fuels, the number of sightings has steadily increased. According to Glenn Marangelo of the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, there’s a reason why the bugs are more visible in the late summer.

“Just really in like the last week or two, they seem to be out in force,” he said. “In terms of why people are noticing them right now, they’ve pretty much been around all summer but growing from a really small nymph to adult stage. They don’t have wings until they reach adult stage. And all of them are reaching adult stage at the same time, and they’re much more noticeable when they’re flying.”

In fact, he was with friends at a Missoula PaddleHeads baseball game recently and saw two or three dozen of them flying around near the stadium's lights. The praying mantises like to congregate near lights because they know other insects they like to eat are attracted to the shine. Marangelo and his friends were even able to collect a few live specimens for their insect collection.

There are two species in the family mantidae that are native to Montana: The minor ground mantis and Skinner’s ground mantis. The European mantis has been brought here mainly by gardeners to control pests, Marangelo explained.

“They’re a nonnative species,” he said. “Probably for three to four decades, people have been introducing them into gardens as a form of natural pest control. A lot of people will release lady bugs into gardens to control aphids, and there’s the same thoughts about praying mantises."

They come in very large numbers.

"Instead of releasing a bunch of live little mantises, you can buy an egg case," Marangelo explained. "I’ve purchased one in the past from Ace Hardware. Between 100 and 200 little baby mantises will emerge.”

In decades past, the harsh Montana cold could kill the insects.

“The difference between now and years ago was when we got really cold winters, egg cases would be killed by our winters,” Marangelo explained. “As our winters get more and more mild and we’re seeing a change in what winters are like, we’re definitely getting natural reproduction.”

He said it’s hard to say if the insects are causing any significant ecological damage because there haven’t been any rigorous studies on the issue.

“Mantises, as far as insects go, are really a high-end predator,” he said. “They’re not eating all the time. One good meal a day is usually enough. But any nonnative species in an environment has some kind of impact. Whether it’s significant or not has yet to be seen.”

European mantises probably don’t eat a lot of mosquitoes, he added, because they prefer larger meals like moths.

“They’ll eat a lot of caterpillars, flies, wasps and bees,” he said. “There’s a whole variety of different things. They’ll pretty much eat whatever they can tackle that’s not too big for them."

Ironically, however, the bugs may be doing more harm than good to people’s gardens, he noted.

“The concept of releasing them into a garden when they first emerge is so they’ll go around eating aphids,” he said. “But as a mantis grows, when they get to be adult-sized they can easily pick off a bee coming to pollinate your tomato plant. So the long-term benefit of introducing them into gardens is kind of questionable. They may be eating things that are beneficial as they get older.”

History is littered with stories of communities regretting the introduction of non-native species, from mysis shrimp in Flathead Lake to cane toads in Australia.

“In general, it’s not great to have a nonnative species doing so well,” Marangelo said.