Voters might see a mill levy on their November ballots geared toward bolstering Missoula firefighters’ capacity for getting to emergency scenes more quickly.

On Tuesday, city officials announced they’ll be pitching a resolution to city council that would put a $7 million levy on November’s ballot. The levy is multifaceted. If passed, it would pay for needed staffing increases at the Missoula Fire Department and also provide a permanent funding source for the Mobile Support Team.

“The job is not getting any easier, the call volume is not getting any lighter and the work is not getting any less complex,” Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said. “So we need to desperately expand the Missoula Fire Department as our community grows, just as we expand other services.”

Missoula Chief Administrative Officer Dale Bickell said the levy would cost Missoula taxpayers $54 per $100,000 of their home value. A house that’s the median assessed value in Missoula, listed as $413,200 for 2023, would pay about $223.13 per year.

Static staffing numbers create ripple effects throughout the city, hindering call response times when fire staff are already on a scene, and limiting the resources that can be deployed to subsequent emergencies.

“We have seen an expansion in the calls for service and the population of Missoula, but we have not seen a subsequent addition to full-time firefighters,” Ward 5 Councilor Stacie Anderson said. “So this levy would help produce that.”

Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes said his department’s response times have been lagging about two minutes behind the national standard of four minutes. The department’s arsenal of firefighters has remained at 80 personnel since 2008, though call volumes have increased roughly 78%.

“It’s for these reasons that we are seeking city council support in a passage of a resolution to approach the voters this fall for a mill levy to increase fire department staffing and provide for our mobile support team,” Hughes said.

If it passes, the levy will raise $7 million per year, $1.2 million of which would be funneled to the Mobile Support Team for sustained funding. The rest of the money would be split between hiring 20 new firefighter positions, wage increases and training, operations and new equipment.

The MST is a specialized group that sends out a licensed therapist and medical technician to crisis situations for residents dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues. Since its inception in 2021, the team’s money has come from one-time sources, including grants and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

The MST’s call number has skyrocketed from 1,303 calls in 2021 to 2,130 in 2022, but its funding is drying up.

It’s been successful for the city, Missoula Police Captain Matt Stonesifer said, and has alleviated call volumes for officers.

Money for Missoula’s emergency services comes from the general fund right now. If the levy fails, the general fund, which is limited by state law, is what city officials will rely on to keep the fire department going.

Requests for the fire department’s 2024 fiscal year budget also centered on getting staffing numbers up and a new station built for the city’s fire services.

Last November, Missoula voters shot down the crisis services levy which would have in part funded the MST. The levy passed in city limits, but failed among county residents, according to Hess.

“We’re at this inflection point where we’re going to need to decide if we, as a community, want to continue these important services,” Hess said. “A lot of the work that we’re doing that’s funded through the pandemic relief funds is going to require voter-approved funding. This is the permanent source.”

The levy request will be sent to the City Council Public Safety Committee on Wednesday. The full city council will vote on Aug. 7 whether to put it on November’s ballot.