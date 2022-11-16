Miller Creek multipurpose development gets planning board approval

Familiar concerns surrounding traffic, density and public safety weren’t enough to dissuade the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board from recommending a large multipurpose subdivision in the Miller Creek neighborhood.

The board unanimously supported three motions related to Riverfront Trails Planned United Development Subdivision on Tuesday.

The project consists of almost 44 acres of open space, a religious assembly lot; 173 residential lots consisting of townhouses, detached homes and duplexes; 110 senior living units and a five-unit multi-dwelling lot.

“This is a very complex application,” said Allison Mouch with developer Orion Planning and Design.

24.49 acres of the open space would be dedicated to the city as park land, including the entire river frontage along the Bitterroot River. Public trails would also be incorporated into the open space.

In order to gain approval, Riverfront Trails requires a targeted growth policy amendment, rezoning and PUD subdivision approval. The Missoula City Council would also have to grant annexation and a utility service area boundary amendment.

The developers, Orion Planning and Design represented by Woith Engineering, are proposing changing the low-density growth policy designation currently in place on part of the property to medium density, which would allow for three to 11 dwelling units per acre.

The proposed zoning is RT5.4 (two-unit/townhouse) with a neighborhood character overlay that would allow for changes to building heights, setbacks, building types and permitted uses in the subdivision.

Approval of the subdivision comes with 49 conditions.

The developer trumpeted the project’s potential benefits of protecting natural resources, increasing housing and providing residence to seniors.

“This area is one that is pretty under-served in terms of access,” Mouch said. "We see that as a huge asset, that if approved, this development can contribute not only to the residents of Riverfront Trails but also to the community as a whole."

Public commenters, however, didn’t share Mouch’s enthusiasm for the project.

Five members of the public spoke out against the proposal, citing traffic, public safety and density issues.

“It is reckless and dangerous to suggest that this increase of population and traffic will not affect the security of the current community in Lower Miller Creek,” one public commenter argued.

But one woman who lives to the southwest of the proposed development spoke up in support of the proposal.

“I think this is a really well-thought-out project and I really hope that it happens because I think this would be a wonderful addition for us who live in the area,” said Moriah Mitsuda.

Ultimately, members of the planning board sided with Mitsuda over those opposed to the development. They voted unanimously in favor of three motions recommending Riverfront Trails’ approval.

“Times have changed since this was originally zoned,” said Board member Rick Hall in defense of his affirmative vote.

“This proposal will protect a significant amount of open space and public access to the Bitterroot River which doesn’t exist right now,” echoed Board member Josh Schroeder.

In a nod to the opposition against the development, Board member Ellie Costello noted, “While I agree with much of what has been said by other members of the board, I also want to acknowledge all the public comment on traffic today is a real concern.”