Miller Creek proposal passes, saddled with amendments

Missoula City Councilor Stacie Anderson, who represents Miller Creek in Ward 5, led council on a spree of amendments to a proposed subdivision at a meeting Monday night that lasted into early Tuesday morning.

The proposal at issue, Riverfront Trails, included plans for single-family homes, multi-family units, group living, parkland and a religious assembly. To gain city approval, the subdivision required a targeted growth policy amendment, rezoning and planned unit development subdivision approval, annexation and a utility service area boundary amendment.

All of the necessary measures to approve Riverfront Trails were unanimously approved at the six and half-hour meeting, with only Ward 6 Councilor Kristen Jordan absent.

But Riverfront Trails’ approval was not without controversy. Public commenters from the neighborhood opposed various facets of the development, from its density to its lack of commercial amenities, to safety and traffic concerns.

Anderson sought to strike a compromise between the developer’s plans and the neighbors’ concerns with her amendment proposals, and most of her fellow councilors supported the proposed changes.

Two amendments that limited building heights to 35 feet passed with unanimous support from council and the developer’s representative. This pair of amendments targeted a five-plex development and a senior/assisted living facility.

Anderson also attempted to put sideboards on the assisted living facility, but an amendment to that end didn’t wind up being incorporated. Instead, city staff provided clarity that only an assisted living facility could have the requested density at the site, and a traditional residential facility there would have to comply with the surrounding zoning — a difference of 110 units for the assisted living facility versus 44 units for a typical residential development.

Another height-related amendment focused on lowering the roof of the religious assembly building to 35 feet.

“Whether it’s a barn a church or a circus tent,” said Anderson’s fellow Ward 5 representative, John Contos, “I think the idea of something 45 feet in that particular area is totally inappropriate. It doesn’t fit the character of the area.”

But the developer — along with Ward 3 Councilor Daniel Carlino and Ward 6 Councilor Sandra Vasecka — wasn’t enthusiastic about the height change.

Carlino supported the original 45 foot height for reasons related to density, while Vasecka argued for religious expression through the taller structure.

“You have to know that people are going to develop there,” Vasecka added. “Things do change. That’s the only constant in life.”

Council voted 9-2 in support of lowering the height of the religious assembly.

Another amendment about the funding for a roundabout occupied an hour of council’s time Monday evening.

City staff first recommended the developer pay for 35% of the roundabout, located at the intersection of Lower Miller Creek Road and Old Bitterroot Road. A special improvement district assessed to nearby residents would cover the rest of the traffic circle.

Anderson, however, pushed for the developer to shoulder 100% of the cost, which Public Works and Mobility Director Jeremy Keene pegged in the seven figures.

Councilors wrestled with the exact cost breakdown that would be appropriate for funding the roundabout as they debated the equity of different strategies.

Eventually, they unanimously approved an amended condition requiring a completed Traffic Impact Study and the possibility of a developer’s agreement for determining the funding proportionality.

After council waded through the various changes Monday night and Tuesday morning, Anderson acknowledged the process was “messy.”

But, she noted Tuesday, the amendments did not impact a single unit of density in the development. Her amendments attempted to “give sideboards and predictability to neighbors,” provide for infrastructure and establish the responsibility for those improvements, she explained.

“Every neighborhood is having to take its share of growth as we expand as a community,” Anderson said.