Milling and paving project on High Park Way begins Wednesday

The Public Works & Mobility Department’s Street Maintenance and Operations Division will kick off a new street construction season with a milling and paving project on High Park Way between 39th Street and Whitaker Drive beginning Wednesday, May 12. Work is expected to be completed the following week, weather permitting, according to a press release.

The Streets Division asks that residents along High Park Way do not park their vehicles on the street during the work hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. In addition, drivers in the area should drive slowly and safely, watch for intermittent detours, watch for flaggers, and follow their directives. Use an alternate route when possible.

A project map is posted on the city’s website at ci.missoula.mt.us/2681/Street-Maintenance-Projects. Project updates will be posted there as well.

Milling and paving projects involve grinding off the top layer of old asphalt using a special milling machine followed by application of a new asphalt layer. This type of project essentially provides a new street without the need to rebuild the base layers under the asphalt layer.

