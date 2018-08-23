An 11-year taxation error by the Montana Department of Revenue was fixed on Thursday, meaning a variety of taxing jurisdictions such as local schools, fire districts and social services will get to split a nearly $2 million windfall.
The Missoula County Airport Tax Industrial Infrastructure District was created in the 1990s, and includes the area from Big Sky Brewing to Butler Creek. In that district, which was mostly vacant county land at the start, tax revenue generated by new development after the district was created has been used only for Tax Increment Financing assistance and other district-based funds.
The money was diverted away from the county general fund and local schools. According to Missoula County Development District director Dori Brownlow, in 2005 the county requested that the map be redrawn.
“The initial map included property that subsequently became commercial, like Deano’s Casino, Grizzly Harley-Davidson and Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge,” she explained.
The county wanted the property tax dollars from those businesses to go to the entire county, so county officials in 2005 asked the Montana Dept. of Revenue to redraw the district to take those businesses out.
“And for reasons none of us has been able to figure out … computer systems changed, the Dept. of Revenue did move them out in 2005 but they got moved back in somehow in 2006,” Brownlow explained.
The district “sunsetted” in July of this year, meaning that the entire district will start paying to the entire county. But because it was sunsetting, Brownlow was looking at all the businesses that were paying into the district and realized those large commercial properties had been paying into the district from 2006 to 2017.
“I just looked up Deano’s, actually, and said ‘why are we getting this?’,” she recalled. “That’s how we discovered this this year. And we felt, whether we were legally obligated to or not, we felt it was appropriate to return that money and correct it. This is not like a remittance. This is just redirecting moneys to the districts that should have had them all along. The county felt this should have been paid out from 2006 to 2017."
The total amount is $1,995,375.39. The county general fund will get roughly $133,800 while the Missoula Rural Fire District will get nearly $334,000. The road maintenance fund will get $75,400, and the county public safety fund will get $146,000.
DeSmet School nearby will get $303,00 and the Missoula County High Schools will get $290,000. Many other organizations, such as Missoula Aging Services, Seeley Lake Search and Rescue and Missoula County Animal Control, will get smaller amounts.
Brownlow said she’s been pleased with the success of the district and all the economic development that’s occurred inside it now that it’s sunsetting.
“Now the tax dollars will go to everything else,” she said. “If you think of all the infrastructure, from the roundabout on Expressway to the lighting to the parks, it’s all been paid with tax increment dollars,” she said. “We can’t go back 20 years, but I find it hard to believe it would look as nice as I think it looks without this district.
"You might have some development, but it might be hodgepodge. So many property owners out there appreciate what they see as a well-developed business park. It’s an example to me of a really productive, well-formed district. There’s a lot of good sized buildings generating taxes for the county.”