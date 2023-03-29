Instability in the cliff overlooking the confluence of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot rivers will keep the public exhibit overlook at Milltown State Park closed this spring.

The viewing area was closed for safety last summer when cracks and crevasses developed along the cliff edge, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser. Visitors can still park at the roadside edge of the park and use the trail descending to the floodplain. River floaters are advised to stay in the middle of the channel or river-right to avoid the risk of falling rock.

Crowser said a recently finished assessment found that original construction of the Milwaukee Road railroad and Milltown Dam may have weakened the cliff above Tunnel 16 1/2, which runs underneath the overlook. Removal of the dam and restoration of the river's natural channel have probably accelerated the erosion over the past 15 years.

“This is a relatively small portion of the state park, and it is really important that visitors stay away from areas marked as closed,” FWP park manager Michael Kustudia said. “We’re working with the county and other partners to assess the long-term options and hope to still provide a safe way to view the restored confluence area from above.”