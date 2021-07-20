Milwaukee Trail through Toole Park temporarily closed

"The expansion will help accommodate increased use now and in the future," the Missoula Parks Department said in a news release.

A new 10-foot disabled-accessible path will also be created from the cul-de-sac at the end of the street to the Milwaukee Trail, and an existing shade shelter along the path will be moved and reconstructed by the developer.

The Clark Fork Native Prairie will be expanded on both sides of the trail and the parks department is asking the public to stay out of the area, the release said.

The trail will be open again around Aug. 31. In the contract between The Reed and Missoula, the developers agreed to "fully restoring the parklands within 45 days of power line relocation through the park, or August 15, 2021, whichever is earliest."

The developer is paying approximately $151,500, while the city is paying $24,200, according to the release. City funds were not discussed as being part of the project in the initial contract or referral to Missoula City Council.

Initially, developers were asked to pay for the contract with the engineering services for the project as well as the construction itself.