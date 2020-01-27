While she doesn’t rock a suit, sunglasses and neon high tops too often anymore, Mindy Palmer still may hold the title of most recognizable Realtor in Missoula. Her mold-breaking headshot stands out from the crowd in her Berkshire Hathaway listings, and she credits the early-2000s photo shoot she still uses today with putting her on the map in Missoula real estate.
“About 15 years ago, I ran a billboard by the Good Food Store. One billboard. And still to this day I get people saying, 'I see your billboards all over town.’ It’s the funniest thing. It was one billboard, 15 years ago. They tell me, ‘We see you on the buses.’ But, I’m not on the buses,” she said.
From a zany, messy-haired photo among the otherwise clean-cut airbrushed headshots in surrounding listings, it’s not hard to imagine that Palmer’s office is also not like anyone else’s in Missoula. In addition to the pictures of family and the many awards hanging on the wall, she rounds out the dimly lit office with statues of frogs, Rolling Stones memorabilia and plenty of plants. It feels less like an office, and more like your hippie aunt’s living room, and that’s the way she likes it.
She wants people to feel comfortable with her as they undertake the often-arduous process of buying or selling a home in Missoula. And she thinks it's that extra effort she’s made to be herself — to be a Realtor for the everyday Missoulian — that’s kept her at the top of local polls for so long, winning the late Missoula Independent's reader's choice poll eight times between 2007 and 2017.
“I’ve had little old ladies stop me on the street and say, ‘I just think what you’re doing is fantastic. You go, girl.’ And they get a kick out of it,” she said. “You don’t want to watch the same TV program all the time. You want something bold and exciting and someone who’s really going to stick their neck out, and by God, if that advertising didn’t show I was willing to do that, it missed its mark. But clearly it hit a chord with the real creative, thumb-your-nose-at-conventionality Missoulians.”
Palmer started off in Missoula in 1988 as a student at the University of Montana, where she decided to wrap up all the various coursework she’d done along the way at various schools into a liberal arts degree before going to work at Hide and Sole in the early 1990s. After being shaken by the loss of two brothers in one year, Palmer said she worked at the shop longer than she intended, but through her healing process, decided she wanted to do something more with her life.
“I was the hippie chick in the T-shirt and blue jeans selling and repairing Birkenstocks,” she said. “But people kept telling me I should go into real estate; that I’d be really good at it. I thought I had to become a suit, which terrified me. But people kept saying it, it almost felt like a sign from the universe. And I just kinda said if one more person tells me this, then I’ll do it. So my friend that sold us our first house, Rochelle Glasgow, she convinced me. I said, 'Wait, she’s a long-haired hippie chick. They hired her, so they’ll hire me.'”
So with the backing of $5,000 from her parents, she quit her job at the shoe store and got hired at Lambros Realty. Thankfully, she had the help from her parents, because she didn’t make a sale for the first six months, which meant no paycheck.
It was speed bump after speed bump for that first half of her first year, with every possible mishap coming up: a deed that had been gambled away unbeknownst to the seller, another seller without a will dying the day before closing. But through determination, mostly inspired by the fear of failure and letting her family down, she finally closed a sale, she said.
Before the year was up, she had closed 17 more.
All of that predates her ubiquitous headshot that made her nearly a household name in Missoula. What helped get her early career off the ground was a little something popping up around then called the internet. Her husband, Steve Palmer, who has since switched over to being her partner in real estate, worked most of his career as a programmer and built her the first real estate website in western Montana, which he still maintains for their partnership today.
Looking ahead, Palmer said she predicts a bit of a slowdown in the skyrocketing residential prices, though she said what Missoula needs more than a cooler housing market is higher wages across the board.
"Based on the past few years, bare-knuckling it out there, I would say inventory will continue to be low, but people are going to be cautious going into an election year, and the price increase will not be as dramatic as it has been," she said. "Because of the scarcity of land, the regulations, the red tape for the landowners, the developers etc., it complicates things. The cost of materials is going up, yes. But the crux of the problem is still, in 2020 Missoula, across the board, the pay scale is terrible. If employers could figure out how to pay higher wages, people might have a shot at affordability."
Spencer Bradford, who bought his first house with Palmer's help about 15 years ago, said she brings the perfect combination of positivity, diligence and personality to her work.
"She lives and breathes the market, and that's so critical, because if you snooze you lose in a business like that," Bradford said. "When you first get into real estate, it's pretty emotional. It's about your home, and it ties in a bunch of different really charged things and emotions. Mindy and Steve have been there for us — more than once, more than twice, more than three times."
Palmer is now on her 22nd year in the business, including a battle with breast cancer in 2006 that temporarily erased her wild curls and warranted an ad campaign of its own highlighting that bald is beautiful, too. It hasn’t been easy to find a balance between being the best agent, the best daughter and the best wife she can be, though she’s tried. But in the end she said it’s the people she works for who keep her powering through as Missoula’s Realtor of the people.
“I know my purpose is to help people. I’m not the most successful agent financially. I’m never going to make the most amount of money,” she said. “You get a call on Christmas Eve and they say, ‘I need you to come look at my house as soon as you can. The divorce lawyers are breathing down my neck. Can you help me?’ Oh, my God, of course I’m going to help them. There’s a million stories out there like that, and they’re not all tragic, of course. But I think being relatable has really helped people choose me when they’re making, really, the biggest decision of their lives.”
