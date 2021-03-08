Mineral County inmate death under investigation

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who died Sunday while in custody at the Mineral County Detention Center in Superior.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family can be notified, according to a release Monday from Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth.

The death is believed to be an isolated incident. Because the man died in custody, Toth asked the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office to investigate and perform coroner duties.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office will release further findings as they become available, according to the release.

The Mineral County jail reopened in February after the county closed it in 2019 due to staffing concerns and other management issues. Reopening the jail was a priority for Toth, who became sheriff in August.

