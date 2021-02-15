Mineral County jail is once again open, staffed and taking inmates

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth made reopening the jail a priority after he took over the sheriff’s office in August.
Since then, Mineral County Commissioners allowed him to raise wages for detention officers from about $12.80 an hour to $15 an hour and approved new jail software and some repairs to the facility, according to commissioner meeting records.
The wage increase was a huge leap for Mineral County, Toth said, adding it helped attract applicants. Since he took the job in August, he’s hired six detention officers, although one of those officers is leaving to return to college and the jail is advertising for a sixth person.
The 27-bed jail, which was renamed the Mickey O'Brien Law Enforcement Center in December, housed eight people Monday, and Toth expects about six more people charged with crimes in Mineral County to be transferred from Sanders County. Five of the people already in the jail are arrests made by an outside agency and Toth hopes they will be transferred out soon.
“I tried to do a soft open as best as I could,” Toth said. “We don’t want to jump in and then stub our toe right away, but at some point we’ve got to rip the Band-Aid off.”
The jail closed in 2019, according to previous reporting by the Missoulian. At a meeting of the Mineral County Board of Commissioners that year, Commission Chairman Roman Zylawy said the jail closure was due to “morale” and a “lack of applicants” for detention officer positions.
The jail had some management issues, Toth said. For some reason people were leaving at a rapid rate and the county couldn’t hire people to fill those positions fast enough.
Sheriffs from both Missoula and Sanders counties helped to support the reopening of the Mineral County jail. Missoula offered training and gave the jail two tasers. Sanders County trained the new Mineral County detention officers how to use the jail’s booking software.
Reopening the jail during a pandemic is concerning, Toth said. Jail staff are taking the temperatures of everyone getting booked. People who are arrested must answer a COVID-19 questionnaire. He is still working out how to handle masks in the facility. He is meeting with the Mineral County Health Department later this week, as well as consulting with Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeremiah Peterson.
“We lean on Missoula quite a bit because they have the numbers, and they have the experience,” Toth said.
Toth hopes to help Missoula reduce its jail population by taking some of its Montana Department of Corrections’ inmates.
Still, with a couple of escapes on the jail’s record in the past decade, Toth wants to be extra cautious. He’s hoping to purchase a few high-tech enhancements, including an electronic record-keeping system for when guards need to make jail cell checks.
Officers would use a smartphone to prove they’d checked the cells about once an hour every night, Toth said.
“I want to hold my guards accountable, just like the community holds me accountable, to keep everyone safe,” Toth said.