Mineral County jail is once again open, staffed and taking inmates

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth made reopening the jail a priority after he took over the sheriff’s office in August.

Since then, Mineral County Commissioners allowed him to raise wages for detention officers from about $12.80 an hour to $15 an hour and approved new jail software and some repairs to the facility, according to commissioner meeting records.

The wage increase was a huge leap for Mineral County, Toth said, adding it helped attract applicants. Since he took the job in August, he’s hired six detention officers, although one of those officers is leaving to return to college and the jail is advertising for a sixth person.

The 27-bed jail, which was renamed the Mickey O'Brien Law Enforcement Center in December, housed eight people Monday, and Toth expects about six more people charged with crimes in Mineral County to be transferred from Sanders County. Five of the people already in the jail are arrests made by an outside agency and Toth hopes they will be transferred out soon.