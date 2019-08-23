CEDAR CREEK — They were in the jailhouse now, poking around the nonexistent town of Louisville, Montana.
Kay Strombo, Sue McLees and Deb Brockett of the Mineral County Historical Society drove up Cedar Creek on Wednesday for a preview tour of the big one on Saturday.
Strombo will be directing a bus tour of an expected 50 people to historic points born of “Cedar Fever.” McLees and Brockett, her daughter, will be waiting at the headwaters at her family’s historic Gildersleeves mine.
It’s the historical society’s way of marking the 150th anniversary of the creation story of far western Montana’s first major gold rush.
In October 1869, as his partner Basil Lanthier fixed dinner, a French-Canadian named Louis Barrette panned some $4 worth of gold out of the mouth of Cayuse Creek, 3 miles below Louisville and 8 miles above the Clark Fork River.
“I knew we had diggings,” Barrette said later.
“So they prospected up the creek and found pretty good places for gold,” McLees said. “When they ran out of supplies they went back down to the stage station, a ranch where Mr. (Adolph) Lozeau was and had him go to Frenchtown to get supplies. Lozeau kind of spilled the beans about the gold, and that started the gold rush.”
By winter an estimated 1,000 people were up Cedar Creek, many of them in the first boom camp of Louisville.
It’s said another 2,000 filled the gulches in 1870 as gold fields in other parts of Montana and Idaho territories played out.
“The camp is making Helena tremble in her boots,” M.W. Tentor wrote on Jan. 30, 1870, in a letter from Frenchtown published by the Idaho World.
According to Strombo, a history book of the Frenchtown Valley claims Louisville was named for Louis Barrette. The latest (2004) edition of the Mineral County history book says it was for Mrs. Louise Lozeau, Adolph’s wife, so it’s often spelled “Louiseville.” A preponderance of newspapers from the 1870s that are now online point to the former spelling.
Today the main Cedar Creek Forest Service road cuts through old Louisville. All that remains in the brush and on a steep slope to the creek is the jail and the crumbling walls of what McLees believes was either a bar or a store, or both.
By January 1870, a month after the mining district was formed, greater Louisville was said to be home to 1,000 residents, nine stores, 14 saloons, three bakeries, a couple of houses of ill repute and a number of other businesses.
“They say there were 100 buildings,” McLees said, looking over the slope. “Where?”
The jail she and Strombo inspected from the inside was recently reroofed and its stone walls fortified by Forest Service contractors.
There’s record of just one prisoner held there.
“He shot a guy and they put him in jail,” said McLees.
Who the shooter and victim were is lost to history. Or is it?
In October 1868 the Montana Post of Helena reported news of a “French gentleman” there named Philip de Rouche who had beaten and assaulted his wife. His reason? She stayed at her mother’s three or four hours when he told her she could stay just an hour and a half. He was fined $25 and costs.
In July 1870, the New North-West of Deer Lodge said Cedar Creek newlyweds S.A. Sackett and Augusta Brown were “aroused from pleasant dreams … by Philip de Rouche’s brass band, who poured forth their sweetest strains upon the still night air, in honor of the first wedding on the banks of Cedar.”
In the same issued was a report that De Rouche was “fitting up” the basement of the Louisville Hotel for a hall of amusement.
“A troupe of fresh hurdies is expected in about twelve days,” said the New North-West, using the colloquial term for hurdy-gurdy girls. "Phil deserves credit for his enterprise in trying to furnish the boys with fun at such great expense,” the report said.
But barely a month later, Mr. de Rouche was in trouble again. A blurb in the Idaho World of Idaho City on Sept. 8, 1870, noted: “A man named James Kelly was shot and instantly killed in a hurdy house in Louisville, in the Cedar Creek mines, about ten day(s) ago, by a man named Philip de Rouche.”
Whether or not de Rouche took up residence in the jail is not disclosed. By 1872 he was back in Helena but de Rouche was among a number of “hard characters” who were advised to take up residence elsewhere. He complied. In January 1875 DeRoche was gunned down in Panamint City near Death Valley, California, by a miner named Ramon Montenegro after de Rouche used the butt of his gun “to play tattoo on Montenegro’s face,” according to a modern-day account reports. Even though Montenegro turned himself in and pleaded guilty to the murder, he was acquitted.
Even by March 1870, months-old Louisville was being supplanted by Forest City upstream. By fall, Forest City was the acknowledged capital of Cedar Creek. By the next autumn there were just two stores and 100 to 125 people. In January 1874, it was said the only things left of Louisville was a saloon "with three souls and a ghost."
The first significant population of Chinese to Montana arrived at Cedar Creek in the summer of 1870, and some 150 of them set up homes above Louisville in China Gulch. According to the Helena Daily Herald that August, “the Miners drove all the Chinamen out of the Moose Creek mines … and the (Chinese) are flocking into Cedar and adjacent camps quite lively.” Strombo said a special guest will tell that story on Saturday’s tour.
The 40-passenger bus supplied by the Superior Community Church will then climb up to the Gildersleeve family mine site, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There a potluck lunch awaits (bring salads, casseroles or desserts), as do readings of miner interviews and panels interpreting Cedar Creek’s history.
McLees will share stories from the 90-year-old mine. She’s the lone surviving offspring of George Gildersleeve who, with his father and uncles and a mining company, staked a claim here on Snowshoe Creek in 1924. Five years later they moved their operations over the mountain from the Trout Creek drainage.