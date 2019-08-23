Celebration of Cedar Creek’s 150th

The bus leaves from the Mineral County Museum and Library, 301 Second Ave. E. in Superior, at 9 a.m. and should be back by 3 p.m. The tour is free. Participants are asked to gather at the museum at 8:30 a.m. and to consider bringing a salad, casserole or dessert for the potluck lunch. Stops will be made at historic points on the 17-mile trip up Cedar Creek to the historic Gildersleeves mine. For more information, contact Kay Strombo at 406-822-4626.