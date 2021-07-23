Mineral County, Missoula responders continue search for missing woman near Clark Fork River

After six hours spent searching on Thursday, Missoula and Mineral County officials have not been able to find a woman who went missing earlier this week.

Rebekah Barsotti, 34, was last seen on Tuesday about 2:15 p.m. at a Town Pump in Superior.

Teams employed divers, underwater cameras and dogs trained to smell decomposing materials coming off of bodies of water in efforts to locate Barsotti, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said on Thursday evening. Officials have been working along the Clark Fork River.

Authorities believe she is trapped under rocks in the river, Toth added. So far, they've covered about one river mile in search efforts.

Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items. She was with her dog at the time she went missing. Her dog has not yet been located.

Officials are treating the case as a recovery mission now, Toth said.

Barsotti is a longtime Mineral County resident who had recently moved to Missoula, Toth said. She is 5 feet, 5 inches and 135 pounds with sandy colored hair and blue eyes.

A team from Flathead County were coming to the site on Friday to assist Missoula and Mineral County searchers.

If you have any information, please call the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 406-822-3555.

