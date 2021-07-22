Mineral County, Missoula responders looking for missing woman near Clark Fork River

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula Search and Rescue are searching near the Clark Fork River trying to locate a missing woman.

Rebekah Barsotti, 34, was last seen on Tuesday about 2:15 p.m. at Town Pump in Superior. She is a longtime Mineral County resident who had recently moved to Missoula, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said.

Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items. She was with her dog at the time she went missing.

Officials are treating the case as a recovery mission now, Toth said. They are working with Missoula Search and Rescue along the Clark Fork River.

Barsotti is 5 feet 5 inches and 135 pounds with sandy colored hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please call The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 406-822-3555.

