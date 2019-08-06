The Mineral County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the two people from Washington killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 on Saturday as Amy Jo Bass, 38, and Matisen Rae Huntley, 18.
Bass, Huntley and a 4-year-old girl were traveling eastbound in a sedan on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. when their vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a semi-truck near mile marker 65, according to Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Finley.
The 4-year-old and the 32-year-old semi-truck driver, from British Columbia, were also transported to the hospital, according to Finley. Their conditions are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.
"The citizens and employees of Mineral County express their heart-felt condolences to the friends and family of the individuals involved in this tragic incident," Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone wrote in the release.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, Finley said.