Mineral County sheriff's office akimbo again

A familiar air of frustration tinged with optimism hovers over the Mineral County courthouse in Superior after the second sheriff in two-and-a-half years abruptly resigned in midterm.
County commissioners hastily posted a job description for the next one with a July 20 deadline after Mike Boone emailed them his resignation letter on June 29.
That was a Monday. Undersheriff Steve Trollope, a veteran with more than 30 years in law enforcement, retired the previous Friday. Two deputies gave notice on the same Monday that they were leaving to take jobs in other departments out of state, effective July 3.
“We were blindsided times four,” Commission Chairman Roman Zylawy said Friday afternoon.
He and other county officials, deputies and members of the public had just spent much of a regularly scheduled day of meetings hashing over what to do next. Boone appointed former sheriff Ernie Ornelas undersheriff, and Ornelas was sworn in on Monday.
Boone said Friday a shoulder injury sustained on the job in 2013 had required four surgeries and wasn’t getting any better. A recent doctor’s report advising as much “put me and the county in liability if I kept going.”
He said he met with commissioners in mid-June to tell them of the report and that he would have to step down.
“I never set an exact date at that point in time. I was just giving them a heads-up this was coming down the road and you’re going to have to deal with it,” he said.
He’d been on light duty for a period of time because of his condition and knew Trollope was getting together the paperwork to retire.
“It wasn’t bad when Steve was there but (when Trollope left) there was nobody to handle calls. I knew we needed to get somebody else in there,” Boone said.
Boone’s initial letter said his resignation was effective July 3.
“I was a little disappointed he was going to leave just before the No. 1 holiday in the nation,” Zylawy said, The commissioner expressed his sentiment to Boone, who amended the date to Aug. 1.
“That so relieved me. Now we have some time to put in some building blocks,” Zylawy said. “He just walked out on us and he would have left us a rudderless ship.”
Ornelas and the commissioners will hire two new deputies on July 20, beefing up the department that was left with just four deputies, one of whom is not qualified to patrol on his own. At Friday’s meeting Deputy Ryan Funke urged commissioners to take a leadership role in the search for the next sheriff and heaped praise on Ornelas after the latter’s first week back.
“There’s been more communication in a week than we had in two-and-a-half years” under Boone, Funke said.
Ornelas was elected sheriff in 2010 and served one term, with Boone as his undersheriff. He was succeeded in 2015 by Tom Bauer, who resigned in late 2017 in frustration, after commissioners opted to close the county jail for lack of qualified jailers.
The jail reopened for awhile but has been closed for the last year and a half, with prisoners transported to the Sanders County jail in Thompson Falls.
The same three commissioners charged with replacing Boone — Zylawy, Laurie Johnston and Duane Simons — elevated Boone from undersheriff after Bauer left. Boone ran for election and won in 2018 and had just over two years remaining on his four-year term.
He said he’s served 14 years in the Mineral County sheriff’s department after spending seven with the Missoula County at the detention center. In his resignation letter, the 57-year-old Boone cited his accomplishments as sheriff.
“I can say that I have left the county with the full funding of an additional deputy through a (Department of Justice) COPS grant (and) several hundred thousand dollars in grant funding through a Stonegarden Grant for the use of overtime to fight criminal activity,” he wrote.
A separate grant will supply every patrol vehicle with an automated external defibrillator (AED), 11 in all, at no cost to the county. They should be delivered sometime this month.
He’s aware of the discontent surrounding his sudden departure, and he’s not particularly pleased with what he’s heard .
“A guy spends 21 years in law enforcement and gets injured on the job and he’s dirty dog,” Boone said. “You’d hope you’d leave a legacy behind and not a bunch of squabbles.”
