Minimal fire activity seen with cooler weather in western Montana

Wednesday and Thursday saw more cool and cloudy weather across the Northern Rockies. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality listed the air quality as "good" at all its monitoring stations in western Montana.
Stage II fire restrictions remain in place across all of western Montana, which means campfires are prohibited and smoking is limited to vehicles and buildings.
West Lolo Complex (Thorne Creek Fire)
The West Lolo Complex saw minimal fire activity on Wednesday. Heat throughout the fire area continues to produce smoke as it consumes heavy fuels. However wet fuels led to very little fire spread and fire behavior was expected to be quiet again Thursday.
The Thompson River Zone remains under a Sanders County Sheriff's evacuation order and the Ashley Zone is under a pre-evacuation order.
The fire is burning about five miles northeast of Thompson Falls. The fire is at 38,688 acres and is 15% contained. There are 321 people working on the fire and it has caused five injuries so far.
Granite Pass Complex
The Granite Pass Complex consists of four fires. The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. The BM Hill Fire is on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and the Lolo National Forests. The Lolo Creek fire is exclusively on the Lolo National Forest.
Since Tuesday evening, the fire area has received .25 to .30 inches of rain. Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity levels allowed crews to shift to repair work on lines and roadways.
Cooler than average temperatures with precipitation have also diminished fire activity since Tuesday. On Thursday, the high temperature was forecast to be 61-66 with relative humidity at 50-55%. Isolated rain showers are possible Friday evening with a short-term warming and drying trend to follow.
The four fires have burned a total of 5,910 acres and are 15% contained. The fires are being managed under a full suppression strategy and have cost $10.1 million to date. There are currently 59 people working on the complex.
Due to a decrease in fire activity and predicted rain on Saturday, the final update for the fire will be Aug. 21, according to incident commander Jesse Kurpius.
Crooks Fire
The Crooks Fire is burning 10 miles west of Arlee in the South Fork Jocko Primitive Area. The majority of the growth of the fire on Thursday was to the southeast.
The fire is estimated at 2,600 acres but it has not moved closer to any occupied structures. There are no evacuation orders in place.
Burnt Peak and South Yaak
The Burnt Peak Fire is located about nine miles southwest of Troy. Fire managers said temperatures were expected to reach the low 80s on Thursday. The fire stands at 4,066 acres and is 29% contained.
Heavy equipment that arrived Wednesday will construct the fuel break along the 404 Road up toward Goat Mountain. Resources will improve preparations and clean-up along Callahan Creek Road and begin assessing the Three-Mile Creek Road as a contingency line. Resources will continue staging water resources along existing contingency lines. Direct line construction, including hand line, dozer line and saw lines will advance along the road in the North Fork of Keeler Creek.
Crews will spend time reinforcing previous work along the 4506 Road to complete that portion of containment line to the 4542 Road in the West Fork of Keeler Creek.
Residents in North Fork Keeler Creek are on a pre-evacuation notice.
The South Yaak Fire is burning about four miles northwest of Troy.
High humidity and lower temperatures were expected to continue to moderate fire behavior across most of the fire on Thursday. Active surface spread is not expected to occur until the weekend, after fuels dry out.
Mop up and patrol along Eastside Road will continue as roads improve and can be safely accessed. Engines will continue to patrol and secure containment lines along Kilbrennan Lake Road to O’Brien Creek. Crews in the Arbo Creek drainage will continue to construct direct and indirect containment lines. Planning for additional contingency work along roads outside of the active fire perimeter will continue while fire behavior is moderated by the cooler temperatures and higher humidity. Local resource Kootenai handcrew will continue direct line construction into the North Fork of O’Brien Creek. Operations will begin working on a repair plan for a dozer line near the Yaak Mountain Lookout.
The fire stands at 11,585 acres and is 45% contained. Residents on Eastside Road, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Seventeen Mile Creek, and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice. All residents should be ready to leave if evacuations become necessary. These area roads are not open to the public.
Hay Creek
The Hay Creek Fire is burning five miles west of Polebridge. The fire has burned 2,984 acres and is 50% contained.
On Saturday, management of the Hay Creek Fire will be transferred to a Type 4 organization from the Flathead National Forest.
Crews will continue to wrap up operations involved with fuel reduction along roads and contingency lines, and patrol and mop up hot spots as needed. The helibase has been moved from the Hay Creek Incident Base in West Glacier to the Hungry Horse Ranger Station Helibase. Equipment and supplies are being removed from the fire.
The fire received a wetting rain and snow in the higher elevations on Tuesday.
Boulder 2700
The Boulder 2700 Fire is burning on the east side of Flathead Lake, nine miles east of Polson. Minimal fire behavior was observed in all divisions with scattered smoke consisting of smoldering and creeping with pockets of heat in heavy, woody fuels. Backing and flanking has been occurring but heavy smoke cover has decreased activity.
The fire is 46% contained and has burned 2,230 acres.
Storm Theatre Complex
The Storm Theatre Fire is located nine miles southeast of Powell, Idaho. Another 26 backcountry fires burning nearby make up the Storm Theatre Complex. The fires have burned 22,320 acres in mostly roadless areas in Idaho west of the Bitterroot National Forest. These fires are being managed using a point protection strategy because of extreme competition for fire suppression resources and the comparably low values at risk. The fires are 3% contained.