Minimal fire activity seen with cooler weather in western Montana

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Burnt Peak Fire is located about nine miles southwest of Troy. Fire managers said temperatures were expected to reach the low 80s on Thursday. The fire stands at 4,066 acres and is 29% contained.

Heavy equipment that arrived Wednesday will construct the fuel break along the 404 Road up toward Goat Mountain. Resources will improve preparations and clean-up along Callahan Creek Road and begin assessing the Three-Mile Creek Road as a contingency line. Resources will continue staging water resources along existing contingency lines. Direct line construction, including hand line, dozer line and saw lines will advance along the road in the North Fork of Keeler Creek.

Crews will spend time reinforcing previous work along the 4506 Road to complete that portion of containment line to the 4542 Road in the West Fork of Keeler Creek.

Residents in North Fork Keeler Creek are on a pre-evacuation notice.

The South Yaak Fire is burning about four miles northwest of Troy.

High humidity and lower temperatures were expected to continue to moderate fire behavior across most of the fire on Thursday. Active surface spread is not expected to occur until the weekend, after fuels dry out.