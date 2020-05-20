Minor flooding begins in Missoula area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has become a rite of May on the Clark Fork River in Missoula.

Shovels were flying and sandbags were piling up at Fort Missoula as the river reached and exceeded minor flood stage level early Wednesday.

“We usually save our sandbags from year to year, but they were so rotten with that last big flood (in 2018), we didn’t get to save them, so we’ll rebag them,” Gina Brown said.

Brown’s mother-in-law, Helen Brown, lives next to the Sha-Ron Fishing Access at East Missoula, and even with an army of sandbaggers in action the floods of 2018 reached her basement. The river peaked that year at 13.82 feet on May 11.

This time Helen Brown sounded the warning after the river climbed above minor flood level of 7.5 feet late Tuesday. By noon Wednesday it was up to 8.42 feet on the way to an anticipated 10.61 feet later in the week — high but still below the moderate flood level of 11.0 feet.

Family and employees of Brown’s Towing in West Riverside were at the county’s self-serve sandbag station across from Heritage Hall at the fort, filling bags and stacking them onto a company flatbed.