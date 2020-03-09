Misoula City Council OKs higher-density Toole Ave. plan

The Missoula City Council approved a property owner's request to rezone several Westside residential properties on Toole Avenue to allow for higher-density development.
Monday night's vote was 10-0, with Councilors Jesse Ramos and Heather Harp absent.
Several councilors said they supported the rezoning because it is in line with the city's growth policy. The requested zoning for the properties at the northeast corner of Toole Avenue and Milton Street would allow for residential and neighborhood commercial development, which could include offices, restaurants and retail.
About 10 residents attended the council meeting Monday night to express concerns about how rezoning the area could open the way for future similar developments, increased traffic and compromise the historic nature of the neighborhood. Neighbors who spoke focused on the loss of homes within the Downtown Missoula Historic District, the prospect of taller buildings shading gardens, and of commercial structures in a residential neighborhood, and displacement of current renters.
"The applicant says that the new structures won't pose negative impacts to the adjacent neighbors; that's just not true," said Patrick Colleran, a Cooper Street resident who lives behind the properties.
Colleran expressed concerns that the proposed development could block sunlight and prevent him from being able to garden or use solar panels.
“The character of the neighborhood really drew us to this area … Craftsman-style homes historic to the neighborhood; meanwhile we could have a garden, we were close to walking distance of services nearby,” Colleran said. “The change of having a 50-foot tall building directly adjacent to these smaller residential homes when you have all this commercial and industrial around, it just isn’t in character with both the Downtown Master Plan and the Missoula historical preservation map.”
You have free articles remaining.
Jenn Thomsen, who lives on Toole Avenue, said she purchased her first home on the block because she found an opportunity to buy an affordable home in the area.
“In the three and a half years that I’ve lived here, there has been rapid change in the neighborhood to the character, largely from large apartments going in on small parcels and commercialization,” Thomsen, said.
“While (the rezoning) could create more homes, we have no idea if it would actually create affordable homes," she said. "On top of that, by voting on this and approving it, you are indirectly displacing the residents on that block."
The property owner, Kelly Castleberry, currently rents the two Craftsman-style homes at 724 and 730 Toole Ave., as well as property at 738 Toole Ave. that is home to four residential units.
Castleberry previously said that he isn't yet sure what redevelopment of the properties across from Little McCormick Park would look like, but said that he intends for them to remain residential, although at a higher density than currently allowed.
Mayor John Engen said he has seen council members "agonize" over recent contentious zoning decisions, including a decision to rezone several South Fourth Street East homes to make way for a condo development.
"The themes come up over and over again," Engen said. "They're relentless and I'm convinced that our policies are not providing the outcomes we're hoping for.
"The challenge here is that our zoning code is horrible," he said.
Engen said he would like to upgrade the zoning code, and thinks "it wouldn't make sense" to look at options such as inclusionary zoning, which would ensure developments include some affordable units.