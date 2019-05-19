She’s gone.
After a year of work and worry, perspiration and inspiration, Miss Montana took to the sky Sunday morning bound for Normandy.
With fair weather ahead, finally, a crew of six climbed aboard the former Johnson Flying Service DC-3/C-47 airplane, circled Missoula once, did a low flyover over the Missoula airport and Museum of Mountain Flying, then disappeared to the east over Hellgate Canyon shortly after 11 a.m.
Eric Komberec, project director, was in the copilot seat alongside chief pilot Jeff Whitesell. Also on the first leg were pilots Bryan Douglass and Nico Von Pronay and mechanics Randy and Crystal Schonemann.
Komberec said the initial flight route would take them south of Great Falls to Lewistown. Miles City is the likely first fueling stop because Rapid City, South Dakota, is experiencing stormy weather. Then it’s on to Wichita, Kansas; and stops in Arkansas, Tennessee and Oxford, Connecticut, in the next two days.
The flight's progress can be tracked online.
The ultimate goal: drop 15 or more parachutists over Normandy, France, on June 5 as part of the international Daks Over Normandy commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
This story will be updated.