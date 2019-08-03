It’s gained a new name and fame, but the airplane that flew 12 smokejumpers to their deaths at Mann Gulch on Aug. 5, 1949, will be a centerpiece of events in and near Helena on Sunday and Monday marking the 70th anniversary of the fire.
The DC-3/C-47 now known as “Miss Montana” will be on display at different sites around the Helena airport most of the day Sunday and on Monday morning. Also Monday, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and partners will host a public gathering at Meriwether Picnic Area in the Gates of the Mountains, accessible only by boat on the Missouri River.
Miss Montana, piloted by Forest Service pilot Art Dykstra, will perform a flyover of Mann Gulch and the picnic area and drop memorial wreaths to honor the 13 men who died there. The victims included fire guard Jim Harrison of Missoula, who didn’t make the jump but joined the others in their futile race from the flames.
Due to increased fire activity in the Helena area, including the North Hills fire just south of Gates of the Mountains, plans to drop parachutists in vintage smokejumper equipment at the airport have been scrapped, said Bryan Douglass, spokesman for the Museum of Mountain Flying that revived its centerpiece aircraft in the past year.
Government restrictions on such a jump into the remote gulch itself had already been negated by the Forest Service, though Douglass said efforts to gain a waiver were taken “all the way to the Undersecretary of Agriculture.”
Miss Montana will be on display for public tours on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Exec Air Montana, 2430 Airport Road.
Douglass said there may be an opportunity to take people on a flight or two during that time.
Later in the day the airplane will be parked at an Exec Air hangar for a barbecue dinner and presentation by Mann Gulch expert David Turner that starts at 5:15 p.m. Suggested donation for the dinner is $49, with funds raised going toward costs of flying Miss Montana.
On Monday, the airplane will join other military and civilian aircraft at the Montana Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility, 3333 Skyway Drive, starting at 8:30 a.m. The flyover of Mann Gulch and release of memorial wreaths is planned for 11 a.m. that day.
The DC-3 was rechristened “Miss Montana” last year by the Museum of Mountain Flying in Missoula in preparation for a trip to Europe this spring. That voyage over the North Atlantic for commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the end of the Berlin Airlift 70 years ago was a rousing success, drawing crowds wherever it landed.
Participation in the 2019 Mann Gulch commemoration has been talked about since the beginning.
“Of course, the Normandy thing was most pressing, but (we) couldn’t not do something from Mann Gulch, this being the 70th,” Douglass said.
The plane’s crew made a slight deviation from its course to fly over Mann Gulch on the first day out of Missoula on its way across the United States.
Douglass said the weather on that May Sunday was bad and the plane was in and above the clouds, so the gulch couldn’t be seen.
“We didn’t say anything about that, but it was kind of cool the people who were tracking us and picked up on it,” he said.
The Forest Service, the Montana Discovery Foundation and the National Smokejumpers Association are hosting the Monday gathering at Meriwether Picnic Area from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A first-come, first-served barbecue will be available at noon. Mann Gulch experts and special guests will be at the event, though no speakers are scheduled.
Transport to the site will be via the Gates of the Mountains Boat Club boat tours. A special Mann Gulch interpretive boat tour will depart from the Boat Club at 8:30 a.m., while regularly scheduled boat tours start at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Boat tour tickets can be purchased online at gatesofthemountains.com or by calling the Boat Club at 406-458-5241.