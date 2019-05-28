She did it.
Miss Montana, the state's resurrected World War II-era airplane, has landed in Duxford, England.
The epic 10-day journey across the United States and North Atlantic ended just before 8 a.m. Mountain time, seven hours later in England, after a short leg from Scotland.
"Miss Montana just landed Duxford!!! We're here!" texted Bryan Douglass, a co-director of the Miss Montana to Normandy project that started barely a year ago.
All members of the six-person crew are healthy, Douglass said.
Duxford Air Base will be the base of operations for Miss Montana and 14 others in the D-Day Squadron until June 5, when they will fly across the English Channel to France. There they'll drop parachutists at Caen to reenact the first Allied attacks 75 years ago on D-Day, June 6, 1944.