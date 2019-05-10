The wild blue yonder will have to wait a couple of days for Miss Montana.
Liftoff date for the Normandy-bound DC-3 airplane has been postponed from Monday until, tentatively, Wednesday, May 15.
“We’re ready to fly it, but we’re troubleshooting some generator issues. That’s the holdup,” project chairman Eric Komberec said Friday.
If things go according to plan at the Museum of Mountain Flying, the aircraft’s first test flight will be sometime over the weekend. When it happens, it’ll be the first time the historic smokejumper plane for Johnson Flying Service has flown since it arrived in Missoula in 2001.
“We’re going to try to get to Connecticut by (May 19) for the D-Day Squadron departure” for Europe, Komberec said.
Weather permitting, the squadron will then head for England by way of Greenland and Iceland to participate in “Daks Over Normandy” on June 5 and June 6 as part of the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Allied forces assault on the beaches of Normandy during World War II.
A DC-3 similar to Miss Montana has been flying around the valley for the past week. The old Western Air Lines plane is the latest addition to the Museum of Mountain Flying’s stable. Pilots and smokejumpers headed for the Normandy event have spent the week getting their DC-3 ratings to fly the vintage planes.