Miss Montana, the airplane, is at it again.
The Missoula-based Museum of Mountain Flying’s Douglas DC-3 will head to Florida on a hurricane relief mission Saturday night, with the aim of making flights daily for up to a month to storm-stricken Grand Bahama.
“We are planning to deliver backpacks filled with baked goods and food supplies to children when we arrive in the island,” the museum’s Miss Montana to Normandy Facebook page said Thursday.
The post invited community members to “show Florida and the devastated people of the Bahamas Montana cares about them.”
Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on Labor Day, Sept. 2, unleashing massive flooding and widespread devastation. The official death toll stands at 50 but is expected to go much higher, with as many as 2,500 missing as workers continue to comb through the ruins.
An ambitious volunteer effort in Montana starting in mid-2018 got the famous airplane, N-24320, renamed Miss Montana, off the ground in May for the first time in 18 years. A week later it began a successful flight to Europe to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in England and France, and the 70th anniversary of the end of the Berlin Airlift in Germany.
The museum’s Facebook page said the trip to Florida is a way of honoring “the brave pilots who selflessly served 70 years ago to aid in the Berlin Airlift."
While best known for its firefighting, including the infamous 1949 drop of smokejumpers on the Mann Gulch fire north of Helena that resulted in 13 deaths, Miss Montana served as a cargo plane throughout its nearly 30-year history with Johnson Flying Service.
