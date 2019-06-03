Go time was a couple of weeks ago, on the day Miss Montana left her Missoula home for Europe.
Now it’s show time.
The amazing story of the Museum of Mountain Flying’s Dakota DC-3/C-47 took another twist Monday in England in preparation for D-Day Plus 75 commemorations.
“We think we’ve been approved for the presidential flyover at the Normandy American Cemetery above Omaha Beach on D-Day,” Bryan Douglass reported at the end of a grueling day of formation training flights with other Dakotas.
French President Emmanuel Macron will accompany U.S. President Donald Trump at Thursday's ceremony in Colleville-sur-Mer, with the flyover set for noon in France — 4 a.m. in Montana.
Douglass said the latest word was that Miss Montana will be one of 14 Dakotas to take part in the flyover.
“The guy from Daks Over Normandy said it’s really unusual in the aviation world. Military airplanes don’t fly with civilian planes. It almost never happens, so this will be incredible,” Douglass said. “For us to participate in it, man … I’m torn between being on the ground or in the air for it.”
Meanwhile, Miss Montana was put through her paces Monday. The airplane made three flights with serious goals, to prove to the Civil Aviation Authority in the United Kingdom that the crew and aircraft were capable of flying in formation. Morning and evening flights were “tryouts” for the presidential flyover.
An afternoon flight was a “dry” practice run for Tuesday’s parachutist drop at Duxford Airfield north of London. Jumpmaster Al Charters and 14 other Missoula-based parachutists with jumping experience in either the military or for Forest Service firefighting purposes have petitioned to jump from Miss Montana.
On Wednesday afternoon, on the eve of D-Day Plus 75, they’ll be flying over the English Channel to make the jump at Sannerville, France, a World War II drop zone 10 miles east of Caen.
The Montana jumpers will be among 280 paratrooper re-enactors and two Britons who did the real thing in the dark on June 6, 1944 — 95-year-old Harry Read and 94-year-old John Hutton.
Some 500 WWII veterans are expected among some 30,000 spectators for the drop. Other events are planned throughout England in the next couple of days.
Weather is a concern for the old warbirds.
“It’s showing some rain the next two or three days, so we’re hoping that’s not an issue,” Douglass said.
Both the jumper drop and the presidential flyover will be at 1,000 feet. Douglass said they need winds of under 10 knots and cloud ceilings of 1,500 feet or more.
“If the weather’s no good, we’re not going,” he said.
There’ll be a five-person crew for the jumper drops — probably project leader Eric Komberec, Douglass, Art Dykstra and mechanics Randy and Crystal Schonemann. Dykstra has agreed to step aside for the presidential flyover, probably to be replaced by chief pilot Jeff Whitesell.
“Everybody’s ready. The plane’s working good. We’re working well as a team,” Douglass said, adding that the inevitable glitches from Monday’s training flights would be worked out by Tuesday.
Efforts in Montana over the past year to get Miss Montana airborne and on its way to Normandy were featured Sunday in an 8½-minute segment on CBS Sunday Morning with correspondent Richard Schlesinger. It was well-received by those involved, judging from social media posts.
The crew has been joined in England by a number of the volunteers and supporters from the U.S. who made it happen, some of whom have been treated to a ride on the airplane since arriving last Tuesday in Duxford.
“We’ve seen some friendly faces, Missoulians and supporters who’ve been on the (travel) tour,” Douglass said. “Say hi to Missoula for us. We’re thinking of everybody there.”