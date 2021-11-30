 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Missing 4-year-old found safe

  • 0
lyrica guardipee

Lyrika Guardipee. 

Officials have located a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Blackfeet Nation. 

Lyrika Guardipee was reported missing last Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Service.

She was located without incident Monday evening, Cut Bank Police Chief Mike Schultz said. Cut Bank police assisted in locating her. She was unharmed. 

Details on where she was located were not provided in the update. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

High speed chase on Brooks ends in arrest

High speed chase on Brooks ends in arrest

Officers located a silver car around 1:30 p.m. that is a vehicle of interest in a string of thefts and deceptive practices law enforcement is investigating, Missoula Police Sgt. Kasey Williams said.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Omicron variant found in 20 countries, not US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News