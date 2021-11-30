Missing 4-year-old found safe

Officials have located a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Blackfeet Nation.
Lyrika Guardipee was reported missing last Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Service.
She was located without incident Monday evening, Cut Bank Police Chief Mike Schultz said. Cut Bank police assisted in locating her. She was unharmed.
Details on where she was located were not provided in the update.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
