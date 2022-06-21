Missing Blackfeet teen Gabriel Myo-Grant found in Billings

Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Myo-Grant, who had been missing for more than two weeks, has been found, according to his family.

Myo-Grant, who is Blackfeet, walked away from his group home in Billings on June 5 and was among several Native Americans reported missing in southeast Montana in recent weeks.

His aunt, Rhonda Grant-Connelly of Browning, said Myo-Grant wasn’t happy at his group home. She said he sought shelter under a pine tree outside a Walmart in Billings, where another homeless person had been sleeping.

According to Grant-Connelly, a formerly homeless man saw Myo-Grant dumpster diving in the parking lot for food and asked him if he was OK. The man later told his friend that he'd seen a young boy living unsheltered.

The friend showed him Myo-Grant's missing person poster. When the man confirmed that it was Myo-Grant he’d seen, his friend called Grant-Connelly, whose number was listed on the poster. The man then asked Myo-Grant to meet him at McDonald's.

When Myo-Grant showed up, his sister and aunt greeted him.

“I think we all cried,” Grant-Connelly said. “And then I told him, you never do that again!”

Grant-Connelly said finding her nephew was a "big relief."

“Now, I can finally sleep,” she said. “I thought for sure something bad had happened to him.”

Though Native Americans comprise about 6.7% of Montana’s population, they account for about 26% of the state’s active missing persons cases.

