The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of the Missoula Police Department.
Robert Vencent Vasecka drove away from a senior care facility in Missoula at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, possibly heading to North Dakota. He is driving a blue 2010 Subaru Forester with MT plate 462671B.
Vasecka is 85, white, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He suffers from dementia and high blood pressure and has not taken his medication, according to the alert. Anyone with information is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.