Missing in the Missions: UM student's mom finally got closure

Evidence of a missing Missoula hunter was discovered in July of 1959 near Chamberlain Creek southwest of Ovando. Signs seemed to point to death by grizzly bear.
Sam Adams, 39, had disappeared the previous October. It is a tribute to the diligence of his hunting partners that anything was found. Ed Hodges and Calvin Trusty said they’d searched for Adams nearly every weekend since he went missing nine months earlier.
Old Missoulian articles never reveal how Marian Prange took the news.
The Lake Villa, Illinois, woman had been haunted by premonitions and dreams since she said goodbye to her son Gene after Christmas break in January 1958. A wildlife technology student at Montana State University in Missoula, he was heading back to classes.
The following fall, six weeks before Adams disappeared near Ovando, the 20-year-old Prange drove with Queenie, his German shepherd, from his two-room cabin in Pattee Canyon to the Lindbergh Lake area. He was headed for the High Park-Goat Mountain region in the remote Mission Mountains to map out a term paper on mountain goats.
Prange was last seen on Sept. 10, 1958. He has not been seen since.
The search was front-page news for days, and Prange’s disappearance was voted the Montana Associated Press’ No. 6 news story of 1958. Some 70 searchers used dogs, horses, airplanes, Johnson Flying Service helicopters, ham radios, walkie-talkies and megaphones to fan out in some of the most rugged country in the Lower 48.
They found his car on Owl Creek Road near Lindbergh Lake, and a “wild and suspicious” but uninjured Queenie on the third day.
To test a theory that, because grizzlies are enraged by dogs, Prange had been killed and eaten by a bear, three men took Queenie back into the area a couple of weeks after the first search was suspended. In 1981, the Missoulian's Steve Smith talked to one of them, Jack Nash, a Forest Service parachute rigger who took the dog into the Missions with his son John and Bob Taylor, a friend of Gene Prange. Taylor was "an absolutely fearless Korean War veteran" who trapped grizzlies that were raiding outfitter camps in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, Steve Arno told the Missoulian recently.
The search party encountered a grizzly that reacted violently toward the dog, and Jack Nash shot it. He told Smith that university researchers came to the scene to check the contents of the bear’s stomach. They found nothing.
Marian Prange and her husband Herbert were in on early searches, and offered to pay expenses for the five-day foray in 1959. Herb died of cancer in 1962, the same year his wife sent Missoula County Sheriff William Walker, conductor of the searches, a letter offering a $500 reward for “information on what happened to" her son.
“He is on my mind every minute, day and night — and there are times I feel that somewhere he may be alive,” Marian Prange wrote.
Smith’s 1981 Missoulian story was spurred by a series of five classified ads a few weeks earlier: “Wishing information of missing son, MSU student, since Sept. ’58. Send to: Marian Prange (mother), Rt. 87 Box 208, Merrill, Wis., 54452. Reward offer for proof.”
When he called Prange, Smith learned about her premonitions that started out cloaked in ambiguity – “that I would never see another Christmas like those of previous years.” Later, she said, came “very vivid premonitions about Gene” and a dream in which she watched him struggle to get inside a sleeping bag.
“Mom, don’t worry, I’m all right,” he said.
“I’ll hear those words as long as I live,” his mother told Smith.
Jack Nash, Laurie Harvey and Vern Krogstad of Missoula were among the original searchers for Prange. In ensuing years they and others returned to the Missions time and again in hopes of solving the mystery. Smith wrote in 1981 the three “continue to ponder their maps, review their clippings and notes, listen to tape recordings from Marian Prange and speculate as to the fate of Gene Prange.”
In a tape she sent to Nash from Wisconsin, where she’d moved to be near her other son, Marian Prange said, “I sometimes wish you fellows wouldn’t go in again. I recognize it’s very treacherous country.”
Finally, a break came in the fall of 1990. A forester for the Bureau of Indian Affairs came across a rusted backpack frame and a pair of World War II-issue binoculars. They were in the North Fork of the Jocko River, on the opposite slope of the Mission Mountains from where most of the searching had taken place and eight air miles from where Prange had left his car. Deputy Dave Ball, head of Missoula County's search and rescue team, had a hunch and obtained the items the next March.
"In June, Ball and others found numerous camping items in the vicinity of the backpack discovery, including a sleeping bag zipper and the decayed remains of a blanket Marian Prange had given her son," the Missoulian's Michael Moore reported. Prange came to Montana in September. She said she recognized the blanket as soon as she saw it. She was comforted to know where her son's last resting place was and planned to visit it often.
Still questions lingered. Ball said Prange had a custom-made knife, a unique belt buckle and probably a rifle that hadn't been found at the campsite.
"I'd sure be glad to hear from somebody who found them," he said.
Marian said any information that sheds light on her son's death would provide solace.
"I would like to be able to put this all away, to be able to smile again," she said.
Marian Prange was 73 at the time. She was 93 when she passed away in Wisconsin in 2011.
