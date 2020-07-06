Missing in the Missions: UM student's mom finally got closure

Finally, a break came in the fall of 1990. A forester for the Bureau of Indian Affairs came across a rusted backpack frame and a pair of World War II-issue binoculars. They were in the North Fork of the Jocko River, on the opposite slope of the Mission Mountains from where most of the searching had taken place and eight air miles from where Prange had left his car. Deputy Dave Ball, head of Missoula County's search and rescue team, had a hunch and obtained the items the next March.

"In June, Ball and others found numerous camping items in the vicinity of the backpack discovery, including a sleeping bag zipper and the decayed remains of a blanket Marian Prange had given her son," the Missoulian's Michael Moore reported. Prange came to Montana in September. She said she recognized the blanket as soon as she saw it. She was comforted to know where her son's last resting place was and planned to visit it often.

Still questions lingered. Ball said Prange had a custom-made knife, a unique belt buckle and probably a rifle that hadn't been found at the campsite.

"I'd sure be glad to hear from somebody who found them," he said.

Marian said any information that sheds light on her son's death would provide solace.