Missing Lost Trail skier found deceased in Idaho

A 25-year-old Colorado skier missing since Thursday was found deceased Friday on the Idaho side of the divide.

The man was reported missing after not meeting up with his party at the Lost Trail Ski Area Thursday afternoon.

The search was led by the Lost Trail Ski Patrol, Ravalli County Search and Rescue, LifeFlight, Two Bear Air and the Ravalli County sheriff’s office.

At the request of the Lemhi County Coroner, the Ravalli County Coroner’s office will lead the investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

More details, including the man’s identity, will be released following an investigation and opportunity for the man’s family to notify friends and relatives, said a Ravalli County Sheriff’s office press release.

Sheriff Stephen Holton said his office extended “thoughts and prayers” to the man’s family. He thanked volunteers with the ski patrol and county search and rescue for their “tireless efforts” in searching for the man as well as Two Bear Air for assisting in the recovery. Holton also thanked the Ravalli County sheriff detective who piloted a thermal imaging drone last night in the search effort.

