Missing Missoula teen located

A missing Native American teen from Missoula was found last week.
Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo-SkunkCap, 14, was reported missing last month after she didn't show up for school on Feb. 16.
Last Wednesday, Missoula police were notified that she had been located, police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. She is back with her family at this time.
Details as to Omeasoo-SkunkCap's whereabouts the last months are still being looked into, and an investigation is ongoing, Arnold added.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
