Missing Missoula teen located
Missing Missoula teen located

Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd has been located, according to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. 

A missing Missoula girl has been located, according to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. 

Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd went missing in February. She was last seen on Feb. 4 near the Missoula Children's Theater where she was waiting to catch the bus for work. She did not show up for her shift or come home later that evening. 

There was no further information provided in the post.

This story will be updated when more information is available. 

