Missing Missoula teen may be out of state

The Missoula Police Department updated their Facebook page on Wednesday morning with new information about the disappearance of a missing Missoula girl.

There is speculation that Tyra Sepulveda, 16, may have traveled outside the state, but this information and the direction she may be traveling in have not been confirmed, Missoula Police Department Sgt. Travis Welsh said.

Law enforcement does not want to discourage efforts to find Sepulveda by concentrating the search in one specific direction, he said.

Sepulveda went missing on Friday evening after leaving her house to meet friends at the Missoula Skate Park. The missing person’s report was filed at 1:21 a.m. Sunday, according to Welsh.

A girl with a similar appearance and the same name appeared in Missoulian coverage from Friday of a Missoula County Public Schools student walkout protesting racist statements about Native Americans.

If anyone has any information regarding Sepulveda’s whereabouts, Missoula Police Officers Dan Kozlowski and Jim Johnson can be reached at 406-552-6300.

