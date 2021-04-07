 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing Missoula woman found in Washington State
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Missing Missoula woman found in Washington State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cheri Diane Rivera

Cheri Diane Rivera

 Provided

Cheri Diane Rivera, 44, has been located in Washington State after being reported missing since Sunday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rivera assured Snohomish County sheriff deputies she was uninjured and was where she wanted to be, according to a Missoula Police Department Facebook post.

Rivera was listed as a missing endangered person by the Montana Department of Justice on Sunday after police responded to a disturbance call at approximately 4 p.m. to Motel 6 in Missoula to reports that Rivera was being beaten by her boyfriend.

The search has been discontinued.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News